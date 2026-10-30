A Couple of Lies: Is Scarlett’s Villa a Real Place in Sicily? Where is Carl and Helene’s House in Real Life?

Netflix’s ‘A Couple of Lies’ follows two couples who swap their homes to experience something new on their next vacation. Scarlett and Adam travel to Helene and Carl’s house in Stockholm’s archipelago, while the latter go to the former’s villa in Sicily. Remaining strangers to each other, the couples look forward to enjoying their time in a new space. However, as shocking details start to come to light, both parties become increasingly concerned about their current residences. The houses play an important role in revealing the true natures of their owners, setting the stage for a mystery that culminates in shocking revelations. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Real Locations Present the Contrast Between the Sicilian Villa and the Swedish House

Scarlett and Adam’s villa in Sicily and Helene and Carl’s house in Stockholm become characters in their own right in the dramatic story. Since the locations are so important to the plot, the show’s creators preferred to film on real locations to present a more intimate side of the characters. For Scarlett’s place, they chose a hilltop villa in Contrada Cozzo Tondo in Noto, Siracusa, Italy. The private residence is a lavish space with ten bedrooms, seven bathrooms, an interior of almost 11,000 sq. ft., and almost 2.5 acres of exterior space. The villa was designed by Francesco Cassone and built in the early 19th century as a summer residence of the Marquis Rau della Ferla and Prince Nicolaci.

The architect complemented the panoramic setting with a structure made of warm local limestone, offering a brilliant view of southeastern Sicily. Apart from the main building, it has also stables, which have been transformed into independent living spaces. Its proximity to the sea and the city, while also providing a sense of privacy for its inhabitants, makes it a sought-after location, currently listed at over $5 million. Considering all this, it makes sense that the show’s creators chose this villa, as it aptly represents Scarlett’s wealthy background without having to say too much about it. In contrast to the historical and baroque nature of the villa stands Carl and Helene’s modern home.

The filming likely took place at Huset på klippan, aka House on a Cliff, designed by the firm Petra Gipp Arkitektur, with Katarina Lundeberg, and completed in 2009. The house stands on a rocky cliff, overlooking a bay. Its sleek, minimalist look was created with the owner’s desire for a balance between privacy and a connection to nature in mind. Both of these details stand out in the show, adding to the characters’ isolation as the events take a darker turn. The choice of location reflects Carl’s new-money background, explaining his dedication to his job even as everything else around him starts to fall apart. Thus, both locations serve not only as picturesque backdrops for the psychological thriller but also subtly reveal a lot about the characters.

Read More: Best Thriller Movies on Netflix