A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder Season 3 Cast and Plot Theories

The second season of Netflix’s ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder‘ has Pippa Fitz-Amobi solving yet another case in the town of Little Kilton. This time, it concerns her friend Connor’s brother, Jamie, who seems to have vanished into thin air. As Pip and her friends look into the case, they discover its connection to an old serial killer’s crimes, making things even more dangerous. The season ends with Pip solving the case, but left traumatized by how things turned out.

While it looks like she may be done with being a detective for good, a stalker lurks in the shadows, and this time, the danger is directed straight at Pip. The ending sets up a third season, but for now, Netflix has not renewed the series. The first season was released in August 2024 and was renewed in November 2024. Following this pattern, it might be a couple of months before Netflix confirms the show’s fate. If a renewal occurs, we expect Season 3 to release sometime in 2028. SPOILERS AHEAD.

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder Season 3 Will Focus on Pip’s Stalker

In the second season of ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder,’ Pip is focused on finding Connor’s brother, Jamie. But additionally, she is also haunted by a stalker. The mysterious person leaves her a message: “Who will look for you when you’re the one that disappears?” At first, Pip imagines that it may have been left by whoever kidnapped Jamie. Perhaps the perpetrator wanted to scare her away. However, by the end of the season, when all the mysteries have been solved, the question of the stalker remains. What makes things more dangerous is that this time, the stalker enters Pip’s room and types the message on her computer. With this, the stalker has shown how easily they can reach Pip, which is why it is important for her to take this threat more seriously.

The third season will focus on Pip trying to identify her stalker, lest she become the victim, and someone else has to solve her case. Like the first two seasons, the show will continue to adapt Holly Jackson’s novel series. The first season was based on ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder,’ while the second season adapted ‘Good Girl, Bad Blood.’ The third season will focus on the events of ‘As Good as Dead.’ While the stalker’s identity will be the central mystery, several other threads will be pulled at to get to the bottom of the truth. This involves the Andie Bell case, which Pip solved in the first season, but whose shadow continues to haunt her and Little Kilton.

At the same time, Max Hastings is yet to be brought to justice, and the events of the Season 2 finale might inspire her to seek justice in a different way. Additionally, the culprits of Season 2’s mystery, Charlie and Flora Green, are yet to be caught. This is also expected to be resolved in the next season. Another thing that Pip will carry from Season 2 is her PTSD. The events surrounding Stanley’s death leave a strong mark on her. The third season will delve deeper into her fractured psyche, the adverse effect it has on her, the bad choices she makes because of it, and, more importantly, what consequences she faces because of those choices.

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder Season 3 Will Bring Back Characters from Season 1

The third season of ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’ will bring back Emma Myers as Pippa “Pip” Fitz-Amobi, joined by her partner-in-crime-solving, Zain Iqbal as Ravi Singh. With Max Hastings still evading justice, Henry Ashton will reprise his role to see his arc to its end. Annabel Mullion and Adam Astill will also return as his parents, Rosie and Toby. Emma’s friends will also remain an important part of her life, with Asha Banks returning as Cara and Jude Morgan-Collie as Connor. Yali Topol Margalith and Freddie England are also expected to reprise their roles as Lauren and Robin Hastings. Emma’s family will continue to be her support system, which means we’ll see more of Gary Beadle’s Victor, Anna Maxwell Martin’s Leanne, and Kamari Loyd’s Josh.

With a dangerous stalker on the loose, Pip will visit the police station again, which means we will see Andy McLeod as DI Hawkins and Jackson Bews as Dan Da Silva. Dan’s sister, Nat (Jessica Webber), and her boyfriend, the subject of Season 2’s central mystery, Jamie (Eden Hambelton), are also expected to stick around. Considering the plot of ‘As Good as Dead,’ on which the third season will be based, several characters from Season 1 (dead or alive) are also expected to return. This means we will learn more about India Lillie Davies’ Andie Bell, Rahul Pattni’s Sal Singh, Matthew Chambers’ Jason Bell, and Carla Woodcock’s Becca Bell.

Supporting characters like Yasmin Al-Khudhairi’s Naomi, Thomas Gray’s Howie Bowers, Freddie Thorp’s Luke Eaton, Jack Rowan’s Charlie, Anna Brindle’s Flora Green, and Oliver Coopersmith’s Adam Clark are also expected to reappear. With Stanley’s death and the trauma around the events of his death being a major emotional point for Pip, Misia Butler might also return as the ghost on Pip’s shoulder, either to guide her towards better things or to push her to the brink and lead her to do something that no one, not even she herself, would expect of her.

Read More: Is A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder a Real Podcast?