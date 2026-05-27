Is A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder a Real Podcast?

Netflix’s ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder‘ follows a teenage detective named Pippa Fitz-Amobi as she embarks to solve a five-year-old case in Little Kilton. While the case is officially closed, Pip is amongst the rare people who don’t believe that the cops found the killer. She decides to look into the case as part of her school project, but it ends up turning into something that completely changes her life. When we find her at the beginning of Season 2, she is wrapping up the case by releasing a podcast that details everything she found in the course of her investigation. A fan of the show and true crime would love it if the podcast existed in real life. However, it isn’t so. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Pip’s Fictional Podcast is a Potent Plot Device in Season 2

‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’ is based on the book of the same name by Holly Jackson. It is the first in a series featuring Pip, a novice detective who discovers dark secrets about her town as she solves one case after another. At the beginning of Season 2, we discover that she has finished recording a podcast and is ready to publish it. In the show, the podcast turns out to be a hit, even leading a newspaper to write an article about Pip. In real life, however, fans will not be able to listen to the podcast. The closest they can come to it is by listening to the audiobook, which features different narrators, telling the story from the varied perspectives Jackson’s book provides.

To give the fans a taste of what Pip’s podcast page would have looked like, the author and the book’s publishers have created a home page that features seven hour-long episodes of Pip’s podcast. It has a synopsis in Pip’s voice and shows that 500k people are already following her. It also shows an episode titled “Season 2, Episode 1,” which proves that Pip eventually did pick up another case, succeeded in solving it, and is now ready to present it to the world. All these details, however, are just for show, and the fans won’t get to listen to the episodes or follow Pip’s adventures through her podcast. The idea behind the podcast on the show is Pop’s desire to clear the air for the public.

Because Cara’s father is found to be the one who murdered Sal Singh, among other things, Pip knows that her friend might go through the same thing Ravi did when Sal was blamed for Andie’s murder. With the podcast, Pip wants to explain the whole thing to the world, hoping that it will make things easier for her. At the same time, the podcast is also proof of her detective skills. It is a platform that gives her a voice. As her audience grows, she uses the platform to solve her next case, and it turns out to be very useful. In the end, the podcast, despite being fictional, turns out to be a critical plot device that helps put many things into perspective and is instrumental in solving the case of Jamie’s disappearance.

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