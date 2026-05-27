What Happened to Zach in A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder Season 2?

The second season of Netflix’s ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’ focuses on the fallout of the revelations from Season 1 while Pippa Fitz-Amobi pursues a new case. Her friend, Connor, asks for her help when his brother, Jamie, goes missing. While she wants to help him, she is hesitant to pursue the case because the last case ended up hitting too close to home for her. It caused a rift between her and Cara, and Pip fears that the same might happen with Connor as her investigation may lead to shocking revelations about Jaime. Her concerns are proven valid with the fact that a core member of her group, Zach, seems to have broken off with them. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Zach’s Absence Reflects the Impact of Andie Bell’s Case on Little Kilton

Five years ago, when Andie Bell died, and the blame was placed on her boyfriend, Sal Singh, who supposedly died by suicide, the town of Little Kilton saw it as a case of a jilted lover who got too violent. No one thought twice about it until Pip decided to pick it up because she was convinced that there was more to the story. She turned out to be right, but in bringing out the truth about Andie and Sal’s deaths, she ended up unearthing even more shocking secrets about the town and its residents. With a girl killing her own sister and a teacher and an upstanding member of society turning out to be a kidnapper and a murderer (not to forget having an affair with an underage girl), the very core of the town was shaken up.

What made things worse was the revelation about the calamity parties and all the bad things that go on there. Becca reveals she was drugged and assaulted at the party, and Max Hastings, whose father has a reputation in town, is blamed for it. All these things show that dark things lurk on every corner of Little Kilton. On the surface, it seems like a quiet, sleepy town where nothing bad ever happens. But Pip’s investigation reveals that things aren’t entirely as they seem. This makes everyone, especially parents, very concerned about their children. They don’t know where their children might slip off to, or when their innocent plans to attend a party in the woods might turn into a disaster. More importantly, it creates a sense of distrust in the community.

After Cara’s father, who was a beloved teacher in the community, turned out to be a murderer, among other things, parents didn’t know who they could trust with their children. Zach’s parents felt the same. In the second season, it is revealed that a new family has moved into the house across the street from Pip’s. Zach used to live there with his family, but now a couple, Charlie and Flora Green, have moved there. When they wonder why the previous residents left, Pip reveals it was because of her. If she hadn’t touched Andie’s case, the facade of Little Kilton being a perfect little town wouldn’t have blown away the way it did, and Zach would still be around.

It seems he still goes to the same school, but his parents don’t want to risk living in Little Kilton anymore. The town has become famous for all the wrong reasons, and they don’t want their children to grow up around that darkness. Moreover, the fact that it was Pip who uncovered all this, while almost getting killed in the process, also concerns them. Because she and Zach are close friends, his parents worry that she might pull their son into her future investigations and get him in trouble. These concerns led them to decide to move away from Little Kilton. While Pip loses one of her close friends, at least Zach and his family can live in peace.

Read More: A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder: Is the Show Based on True Crime?