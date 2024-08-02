10 Shows Like A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder You Must See

In Netflix’s ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder,’ the 17-year-old protagonist, Pippa Fitz-Amobi (Emma Myers), takes it upon herself to resolve the homicide case of a student that has been swept under the rug. The crime show, developed by writer Poppy Cogan, is an adaptation of Holly Jackson’s debut young adult novel of the same name. The central puzzle revolves around whether the death of the popular senior Andie Bell was a murder-suicide orchestrated by her boyfriend, Sal Singh.

Five years after the tragic events, Pip, still haunted by the case, dedicates her final year research project (EPQ) to investigating the pieces of evidence further and bringing the truth to light. As she follows the trail of clues in a small British village shrouded in mystery, Pip finds herself surrounded by a vast network of secrets and lies that the townsfolk are determined to keep hidden. For fans of similar young adult tales that unfold in small-town settings and conspiracies, here are the mystery shows similar to ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’ that you can watch.

10. Scream: The TV Series (2015-2019)

Based on the eponymous slasher movie franchise by Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson, ‘Scream: The TV Series’ was developed for television by Jill E. Blotevogel, Dan Dworkin, and Jay Beattie. Opting for a seasonal anthology format, each season introduces a new story with the infamous masked killer, Ghostface, targeting a fresh group of victims in the fictional town of Lakewood.

The adaptation retains the classic whodunit style, with characters attempting to unmask the perpetrator amidst a backdrop of high school drama and tension. Like ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder,’ ‘Scream: The TV Series’ features young protagonists thrust into deadly mysteries, where uncovering the truth becomes a matter of survival. Like Andie Bell, the potential victims in the MTV slasher are often popular kids whose seemingly perfect lives are disrupted by the terror of the masked killer.

9. Harlan Coben’s Shelter (2023)

Adapted from the young adult novel ‘Shelter,’ the first installment in Harlan Coben’s ‘Mickey Bolitar’ trilogy, this limited series was brought to the screen by the author himself along with his daughter Charlotte Coben. The Prime Video presentation follows Mickey Bolitar (Jaden Michael) after the death of his father. Living in New Jersey with his mother in rehab and an annoying aunt, Mickey finds no solace at his new school. Things take a disturbing turn when a mysterious old lady tells Mickey that his father may still be alive, loosening his grasp on reality.

The strange atmosphere intensifies when his close friend, Ashley Kent (Samantha Bugliaro), disappears on the first day of school. Like ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder,’ ‘Harlan Coben’s Shelter‘ also features a protagonist investigating a mystery in a town where residents are reluctant to spill secrets. Additionally, this fellow book-to-TV adaptation similarly transforms its setting into a secret underground world full of deception, challenging Mickey’s resolve and detective skills at every turn.

8. School Spirits (2023-)

Developed by siblings Nate Trinrud and Megan Trinrud, ‘School Spirits’ adapts their forthcoming graphic novel of the same name, created alongside Maria Nguyen. This supernatural drama follows the afterlife of Maddie Nears (Peyton List). As a ghost, Maddie investigates her mysterious disappearance, navigating the spirit world of her high school. The Paramount+ show features immense world-building as Maddie interacts with other ghostly students who have their own unfinished business.

‘School Spirits’ utilizes supernatural elements to elevate typical tropes of the genre for a detailed character study of motivations, desperate acts, and drastic consequences. Maddie’s whodunit adventure into her own death mirrors the investigative journey seen in ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder.’ Both shows feature a teenage girl driven to solve a central puzzle in an eerie atmosphere, blending ghostly intrigue with real-world issues.

7. Cruel Summer (2021-2023)

Playwright Bert V. Royal’s Freeform anthology ‘Cruel Summer‘ is a gripping psychological thriller set in the 1990s that explores the rollercoaster developments within female friendships. The first season revolves around two teenage girls, Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt) and Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia), over three summers in a small Texas town. When Kate goes missing and is later found, Jeanette is accused of having a role in her disappearance. The narrative shifts between multiple timelines, revealing the complex dynamics and secrets of the characters.

The central question is not only the mystery of Kate’s disappearance but also the cases of betrayal, manipulation, and the social pressures teenagers face. Similar to ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder,’ ‘Cruel Summer’ features a young protagonist caught in the unknown within a community that is reluctant to reveal its secrets. Both series delve into the psychological impact of their central events, using a narrative that cross-cuts between different timelines to show how the truth has been distorted.

6. Nancy Drew (2019-2023)

This modern retelling of Edward Stratemeyer’s classic novels features Kennedy McMann as the iconic teen detective Nancy Drew. Set in the fictional town of Horseshoe Bay, Maine, the series centers on a string of mysterious deaths and crimes that prompt Nancy to postpone her college plans following her mother’s death. Nancy’s sharp intellect and determination lead her to uncover secrets linking her to the town’s haunted history. Developed by Noga Landau, Josh Schwartz, and Stephanie Savage, this more mature take combines brutal deaths and elements of supernatural horror that shake the brave teenage investigator to her core.

In addition to showcasing a young girl using her keen deduction and research skills to solve a homicide case, ‘Nancy Drew‘ shares several other similarities with ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder.’ Both series combine personal drama with external threats, featuring protagonists who confront their own fears and doubts while solving perplexing cases. The show’s atmospheric setting and complex character dynamics are also reminiscent of the narrative style found in the Netflix show.

5. Wednesday (2022-)

Based on cartoonist Charles Addams’ iconic ‘The Addams Family‘ franchise, this supernatural thriller stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams. Set at Nevermore Academy, the Netflix show follows the teenage girl as she hones her psychic abilities while investigating a series of gruesome and unexplainable killings, as well as uncovering dark secrets about her family’s past.

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, ‘Wednesday‘ blends gothic horror with deadpan humor, reminiscent of the signature style of director and executive producer Tim Burton. Like ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder,’ this fellow Netflix production features a world seen through the eyes of a young, socially outcast protagonist. Both series are driven by their central characters’ determination to uncover the truth, which not only addresses the ongoing crimes but also helps them come to terms with their own identities.

4. 13 Reasons Why (2017-2020)

One of the most popular shows in the streaming giant’s history, Netflix’s ‘13 Reasons Why‘ explores the aftermath of the Liberty High student Hannah Baker’s (Katherine Langford) suicide. The story unfolds through various flashbacks involving Hannah’s friend and classmate Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette). As he listens to the cassette tapes she left behind, detailing the reasons for her tragic decision, Clay embarks on a journey to uncover the factors that drove her to her death.

Based on Jay Asher’s eponymous novel and developed by Brian Yorkey, the adaptation delves deeply into issues of bullying and sexual assault. It shifts between styles of courtroom drama thriller and whodunit puzzle, depicting the impact of these events on the lives of the students and the broader community. Like ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder,’ ’13 Reasons Why’ is not just about solving a mystery but about seeking justice. Both series use layered storytelling to gradually reveal disturbing truths that shake their respective communities to their core.

3. One of Us Is Lying (2021-2022)

Based on Karen M. McManus’s best-selling novel, Peacock’s ‘One of Us Is Lying‘ was adapted for television by Erica Saleh. The plot revolves around five high school students who are given detention. Tension, gossip, and blame games erupt when only four of them emerge alive. The deceased, Simon (Mark McKenna), responsible for running an infamous gossip app, had given everyone else sufficient reasons to be a suspect.

The remaining students — Bronwyn (Marianly Tejada), Addy (Annalisa Cochrane), Nate (Cooper van Grootel), and Cooper (Chibuikem Uche) — must navigate the investigation while balancing the thin line between trust and betrayal. Similar to the Netflix drama, ‘One of Us is Lying‘ uses a high school setting and character tensions to drive the stakes of the unfolding conflicts. Rooted in a murder mystery, both series employ numerous twists that impact their protagonists psychologically and socially.

2. Veronica Mars (2004-2019)

A creation of television producer Rob Thomas, ‘Veronica Mars‘ stars Kristen Bell as the titular high school student who moonlights as a private investigator. Set in the fictional town of Neptune, California, Veronica is driven to tackle criminal cases following the murder of her best friend, Lily Kane (Amanda Seyfried), and the suspension of her father from his post as County Sheriff. The series is known for its sharp wit, complex characters, and edge-of-your-seat mysteries that Veronica solves while balancing her dual lives.

Similar to ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder,’ The CW classic centers on a teenage girl — intellectually qualified to enter the crime scene — addressing deep-seated cases within a small residential community. Both series feature protagonists who are deeply affected by the death of a student, providing sufficient personal drama that makes them compelling and worth rooting for.

1. Twin Peaks (1990-1991)

A thought-provoking original creation by David Lynch and Mark Frost, ‘Twin Peaks’ is one of television’s most iconic shows and set the standard for small-town thrillers. The plot kicks off with the discovery of popular high schooler Laura Palmer’s (Sheryl Lee) body, prompting an investigation led by FBI Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) and local Sheriff Harry S. Truman (Michael Ontkean). As the case progresses, the show delves into the dark secrets of the eccentric town and its residents, with each subplot somehow linked to the primary mystery. Key characters include Laura’s close friends, Donna Hayward (Lara Flynn Boyle) and biker James Hurley (James Marshall), who are profoundly affected by Laura’s death and launch their own quest for answers.

A cult classic, ‘Twin Peaks‘ is celebrated for its complex narrative, surreal visuals, and nuanced exploration of the human psyche. Like ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder,’ it features a high-profile homicide case that disrupts the town. Characters like Pip, Donna, and others strive for answers, with the townsfolk playing a pivotal role in the drama. Both series create an uncomfortable atmosphere to help viewers resonate with the characters as they encounter shocking revelations and unsettling sequences.

