Where is Netflix’s Wednesday Filmed?

Based on the eponymous character from Charles Addams’ popular cartoon ‘The Addams Family,’ Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ is a coming-of-age story with a spooky twist. The supernatural horror-comedy series created by Tim Burton, Alfred Gough, and Miles Millar follows Wednesday Addams, an unusual teenager with a penchant for all things gothic. To hone her psychic skills, she enrolls at Nevermore Academy and encounters various new peers, simultaneously trying to solve a series of supernatural murders that have affected the town of Jericho.

As Wednesday tries to make sense of so many changes around her, she delves into the mysterious pasts of her parents, Morticia and Gomez, and unravels some shocking secrets. With a talented cast comprising Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Hunter Doohan, and others, the show grips the audience with its chilling narrative and keeps them hooked for more. In addition, the intriguing backdrops of the academy and murderous town with Tim Burton’s signature gothic stamp makes one wonder where all ‘Wednesday’ is shot. If you are curious to know the same, here’s what we discovered!

Wednesday Filming Locations

‘Wednesday’ is entirely filmed across Romania, specifically in Bucharest and Transylvania. As per reports, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the Netflix series commenced on September 13, 2021, and was wrapped up after six months at the end of March 2022.

Given the attractive cash rebates, tax incentives on filmmaking, as well as fast-track permits, Romania is a favorite production location for many directors. Besides, the breathtaking landscape comprising forested mountains, gothic castles, and fortified towns creates the perfect setting for a show like the Jenna Ortega-starrer. Now, let’s explore all the particular shooting spots, shall we?

Bucharest, Romania

‘Wednesday’ is mainly lensed in and around Bucharest, Romania’s capital city and commercial hub. For the debut season, the cast and crew primarily set up camp at the Bucharest Film Studios, AKA Buftea Studios, where an elaborate set of a town was constructed. Located at Strada Studioului 1 in Buftea, a town 20 kilometers northwest of Bucharest, the studio has been functional for around 70 years and has hosted the production of over 600 movies.

The Buftea Studios has 19 fully-equipped sound stages and four indoor water tanks, along with hi-tech facilities for construction, SFX, props, set decoration, and post-production. Apart from utilizing the renowned studio’s premises, the Netflix show’s team tapes several scenes across the capital city. Situated on the banks of the Dâmbovița River, Bucharest was first documented as early as 1459. It has been the national capital since 1862 and is a major center for art, media, and culture.

The city attracts countless tourists annually and has many places of interest, like the Palace of the Parliament, the National Museum of Contemporary Art, Arcul de Triumf, and the Romanian Athenaeum. Besides, Bucharest has been featured in several movies and TV shows, such as ‘The Contractor,’ ‘Voyagers,’ ‘Watcher,’ and ‘Killing Eve.’

Transylvania, Romania

Pivotal portions of ‘Wednesday’ season 1 were reportedly recorded across the mountainous areas of Transylvania, a region that covers central Romania. The filming unit likely shot sequences around their base camp in Predeal, a mountain resort town in Brasov County. Surrounded by the Carpathian and Apuseni Mountains, Transylvania is famous for its vampire folklore and houses some of Romania’s popular UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Some are the Dacian Fortresses of the Orăștie Mountains, the Historic Centre of Sighișoara, and the Roșia Montană Mining Cultural Landscape.

