Where is Nancy Drew Filmed?

Developed by Noga Landau, Josh Schwartz, and Stephanie Savage, ‘Nancy Drew’ is a mystery drama series that follows its titular character, who becomes involved in investigating a murder. It becomes the beginning of a new chapter in Nancy’s life. Her entourage of reliable friends includes prickly manager George Fan, smart waitress Bess Marvin, laidback dishwasher Ace, and mechanic Ned “Nick” Nickerson. The show is the third ‘Nancy Drew’ television series and features an ensemble cast starring Kennedy McMann, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, and more. Based on the series of mystery novels following the titular character, the show debuted on October 9, 2019, and since then has attracted a wide fan circle owing to the popularity of the character. If you want to know where this series was filmed, you’ve come to the right place!

Nancy Drew Filming Locations

The principal photography for ‘Nancy Drew’ season 1 commenced on July 22, 2019, and was initially scheduled to wrap up on April 7, 2020. However, it was abruptly stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 12, 2020. After that, it didn’t resume filming, and the first season was concluded at episode 18. After that, the second season rolled into production on September 29, 2020. There was a week-long pause in between due to COVID-19 testing, and then the filming finally ended on April 29, 2021. Likewise, the filming for season 3 took off on July 13, 2021, and was scheduled to end on December 9, 2021. The series is shot in Vancouver, British Columbia. Let’s dive into the specifics!

Vancouver, British Columbia

The show was filmed in Horseshoe Bay in British Columbia and Vancouver. The production studio is located at North Shore Studios in North Vancouver. The fictional town named River Heights that the show is based on actually serves the atmospheric village of Horseshoe Bay in Maine. It is a small village located in the district municipality of West Vancouver. The pilot episode was filmed near Sewell’s Marina lookout. The local Starbucks that lies opposite the seafront in Royal Avenue can be spotted in one of the scenes. The lobster shack known as The Claw is a space within an empty restaurant at Sunset Marina, situated on the Sea to Sky Highway. A small lighthouse was also included as a part of the set.

The Drew’s house is recognized as a five-bedroom historic property from 1911, located at 937 Moody Avenue in North Vancouver. The Garry Point Park in Steveston, near the Kuno Garden, is visible in the second episode. The Cecil Green Park House from the University of British Columbia stood in as the mansion of Owen Marvin’s charity gala from episode 5.

A few outdoor scenes were shot at Bear Creek Park in Surrey. The City Centre Motor Hotel is also featured as the Mustang’s Motel. In episode 3 of season 2, we see the Bloedel Conservatory stand in as the futuristic dome-shaped building. The Conservatory lies at the highest point in Vancouver and houses more than 100 species of exotic birds. Other locations in the city include Foxglove Farm, Surrey City Hall, Whytecliff Park, 1711 Drummond Drive, Flour Bakeshop, Bruce Street & Royal Avenue, and North Vancouver Cemetery. Although COVID-19 restrictions have always hampered the filming process, the cast members were happy to be back for the filming of season 3.

And we give you the first day of season 3!!!!!!! @kennedymcmann Obvi more to come with Bess DUH pic.twitter.com/UDrKlfedTR — Leah Lewis (@leahmlewis) July 14, 2021

Port Coquitlam, British Columbia

The scenes featuring the Horseshoe Bay Police Department exterior took place in Port Coquitlam City Hall. It is a suburb in British Columbia located 27 miles east of Vancouver. The Riverview Mental Hospital in Coquitlam also appears as the Velvet Masque Club in episode 6. The Larkspur Lane Sanitarium is a section of this massive compound. In addition, the North Lawn Building in Riverview Hospital appears as the Seabury County Medical Examiner Facility.

