Where is Harlan Coben’s Shelter Filmed?

Based on the first book ‘Shelter’ of Harlan Coben’s bestselling novel series, Amazon Prime’s ‘Harlan Coben’s Shelter’ is a teen crime drama series that chronicles the life of Mickey Bolitar, a high school junior whose father is dead and whose mother is in rehab. If that was not enough, he must also deal with an annoying aunt while navigating his new school life at Kasselton High School, which has a camel as its mascot. He begins losing his mind when a creepy old lady reveals to him that his father is not dead.

On top of that, when another new student at school vanishes unexpectedly, Mickey gets pulled into a web of secrets and lies. So, with the help of his new friends, Spoon and Ema, he embarks on a dangerous mission to uncover the mystery behind decades of disappearances. Created by Charlotte Coben and Harlan Coben, the mystery show is set in the fictional town of Kasselton, New Jersey, which is brewing with dark secrets. Thus, it is natural for you to wonder where exactly ‘Harlan Coben’s Shelter’ is shot. In that case, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

Harlan Coben’s Shelter Filming Locations

‘Harlan Coben’s Shelter’ is filmed in New Jersey, particularly in Hudson County, Livingston, Newark, Sea Bright, and Montclair. The shooting of the pilot episode of the mystery series reportedly took place in the month of October 2021. After the show was picked up by Amazon Prime, the principal photography for the rest of the episodes in the inaugural iteration commenced in August 2022 and wrapped up in late November of the same year. Now, allow us to provide you with all the necessary information about the specific locations where the teenage friends embark on some dangerous adventures in the Amazon Prime series!

Hudson County, New Jersey

A significant portion of ‘Harlan Coben’s Shelter’ is lensed in Hudson County, which lies in the western part of the lower Hudson River. The production team travels to a number of streets and neighborhoods across the county to shoot several important sequences against suitable backdrops. For instance, Jersey City and the town of Kearny are a couple of filming sites that feature in quite a few scenes of the series. Moreover, in late September 2022, the cast and crew members were spotted by the locals and passersby recording numerous portions at and around Anthony David’s at 953 Bloomfield Street in the city of Hoboken.

Other Locations in New Jersey

For shooting purposes, the filming unit of ‘Harlan Coben’s Shelter’ also travels to other locations across New Jersey. Reportedly, a major chunk of the crime series is taped in the township of Livingston, which is the hometown of the titular co-creator of the show. To be specific, his alma mater, Livingston High School at 30 Robert H Harp Drive in Livingston doubled as the fictional Kasselton High School, which is the home of the Camels in the Constance Zimmer starrer.

The basketball courts owned by the township of Livingston are adjacent to the tennis courts and Haines Pool, and are also utilized as the backdrop of a number of key scenes. During a conversation with Cherry Picks in August 2023, Constance Zimmer was asked to talk a bit about one of her favorite moments on set during the production of season 1. She revealed, “…it was so nice to be surrounded by up-and-coming actors, with their fresh takes on the work. It was fun to talk shop in between takes and see a bit of myself in all of them.”

Zimmer expanded further, “My favorite moment on set was definitely when Jaden and I were shooting the basketball scene because I made all my baskets every time, surprising everyone—even myself!” In addition, various prominent portions of ‘Harlan Coben’s Shelter’ are reportedly lensed in the townships of Sea Bright and Montclair and the city of Newark.

