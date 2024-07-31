A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder: Where is the Netflix Show Filmed?

Adapted from the eponymous best-selling novel by Holly Jackson, Netflix’s ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’ is a British teen whodunnit series created by Poppy Cogan. It acquaints us with a brilliant high school senior named Pip Fitz-Amobi, who notices that the gruesome murder of Andie Bell, a popular and beautiful high school senior, still haunts the town of Little Kilton even after five years. The murderer was none other than her boyfriend, Sal Singh, who took his own life after the crime. Given so many webs in the complicated murder-suicide case, Pip believes that there is more to it than meets the eye.

Wanting to expose the truth, Pip takes matters into her own hands and investigates the case. But since she believes Sal was innocent, the real killer walks among them, and her life might be in danger. Starring several talented young actors like Emma Myers, Zain Iqbal, and Asha Banks, the mystery drama show unfolds in the fictional town of Little Kilton, adding another layer of mystery when it comes to the actual shooting site of the series.

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder Filming Locations

Shooting for ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’ took place in different places across England, including Bristol, Somerset, and Gloucestershire. Commencing in June 2023, the principal photography went on for more than a couple of months before getting wrapped up in September of the same year.

Somerset, England

Since most of the show is set in the fictional town of Little Kilton, the production team of ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’ had to find a perfect place that could stand in for that. After scouting for locations across England, they found the town of Axbridge in Somerset, England, to be ideal for doubling for Little Kilton. Dolly Wells, the director and executive producer of the show, stated, “We were keen to shoot the show on location and to shoot it in the summer. We tried to find a version of Little Kilton which reflects the atmosphere in the book and the screenplay. What was important to us was a town that is not too small and not too big, the right size for the correct amount of suspects. We were also very keen to have a sense of the woods that surround the town, thematically that was really important.”

Emma Myers also spoke about choosing Axbridge as the shooting site. She said, “You want Little Kilton to seem perfect on the surface, like Twin Peaks in a way. We chose a town that when you come through the main high street, it twists and turns, and the houses are very bright colours, but it is surrounded by very woody hills. It feels very British but it has an edge.” Furthermore, Zain Igbal, who portrays Ravi, talked about how impressed he was with “the way they changed the town of Axbridge to become Little Kilton was incredible.” The crew members reportedly “changed all the shop signs, they put up the full mural (of Andie).”

Bristol, England

Besides Somerset, the filming unit of ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’ also sets up camp in Bristol, a city and ceremonial county situated in South West England. For taping the school scenes, they utilize the campus of the Redmaids’ High School on Westbury Road in the suburb of Westbury-on-Trym. The neighborhood of Redland and the Redcliffe Caves on Phoenix Wharf in the Redcliffe area also serve as prominent filming sites for the suspenseful show.

However, reports suggest that The Bottle Yard Studios served as the home for the crew as all the production offices, costumes, props, and storage were based at the film studio. Situated on Whitchurch Lane, The Bottle Yard Studios is home to 11 different sound stages of different sizes, 35,000 square feet of furnished production offices, a 5,000 square feet green screen, and various other amenities necessary for the production of different kinds of projects.

Frith Tiplady, Moonage Pictures’ Executive Producer, stated, “From the undeniably talented local crews to the fantastic facilities available at The Bottle Yard, Bristol was the perfect home for A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder. The Bottle Yard’s location meant we could easily access much-needed rural landscapes for our chocolate box village and brooding woodland, which is home to Pip, her friends, and the deceptively dark and twisted world of A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder. Our crew was roughly 60 people with a 30-person cast, and filming lasted 12 weeks, all in the Bristol region.”

Gloucestershire, England

Additional portions for ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’ are also taped in the ceremonial county of Gloucestershire, especially in South Gloucestershire. For instance, the cast and crew members were spotted taping a few pivotal sequences for season 1 in and around the Avon Valley Railway on Bath Road in Bitton, just outside Bristol.

