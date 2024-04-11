A Knight of The Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight to Begin Filming in Ireland in June

Game of Thrones fans can rejoice! The filming of the highly anticipated Game of Thrones-prequel, ‘A Knight of The Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight,’ is set to commence in Belfast, Ireland, in June. This news comes on the heels of the recent revelation that Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell have been cast in the lead roles of Dunk and Egg, respectively.

The plot unfolds around two unlikely heroes who roamed Westeros a century before the events of Game of Thrones: Ser Duncan the Tall, a young, naive but courageous knight, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an era where the Targaryen dynasty reigns over the Iron Throne and the last dragon’s memory remains vivid, their journey is fraught with great destinies, formidable adversaries, and perilous adventures. Together, these improbable and incomparable friends navigate a world filled with intrigue, danger, and the weight of their own fates.

Peter Claffey, a former Rugby player turned actor, recently starred as Cormac Kelly in the TV show ‘Wreck,’ where he portrayed a young man investigating his sister’s disappearance aboard a cruise ship. Additionally, he appeared in the short film ‘Quicksand’ as Sal’s Father, navigating the challenges of his daughter Sally’s secret sex addiction. Claffey has also showcased his talent in shows like ‘Bad Sisters’ and ‘Harry Wild.’

Dexter Sol Ansell, a young actor, portrayed Young Coriolanus in ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes‘ and Danny in the horror mystery film ‘The Moor,’ where he assisted in unraveling the secrets of a haunted moor believed to be his friend’s burial site. Ansell has also appeared in projects like ‘Christmas on Mistletoe Farm,’ ‘The Midwich Cuckoos,’ and ‘Emmerdale Farm.’

Martin and Ira Parker serve as writers and executive producers for the show. Parker has previously written episodes for ‘The Nevers,’ a series she also co-executive produced, which follows a group of Victorian women with extraordinary abilities facing formidable adversaries and embarking on a world-changing mission. Additionally, she served as a co-executive producer and writer for ‘House of The Dragon,’ delving into the internal power struggles within House Targaryen centuries before the era of Daenerys Targaryen. Parker’s diverse credits include projects like ‘Better Things,’ ‘The Last Ship,’ and ‘Rogue.’ She also created ‘Four in the Morning,’ an offbeat comedy infused with magical realism, chronicling the adventures of four friends navigating life’s twists and turns in the early hours of the morning, exploring themes of love, loss, and the pursuit of dreams.

For those who don’t remember, Ireland also served as the primary filming location for Game of Thrones.

