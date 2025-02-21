When and Where Does A Thousand Blows Take Place?

Hulu’s ‘A Thousand Blows’ is a historical fiction show that follows a riveting series of events that are set in motion with a legendary boxer-to-be’s arrival in London. Created by Steven Knight, it revolves around Hezekiah Moscow, a bright-eyed young man who makes the trip from Jamaica with his friend Alec Munroe, sporting dreams of becoming a lion tamer. Nonetheless, life takes a different turn and sets him on the path of a local bare-knuckle fighter, Sugar Goodson, who ends up spelling trouble for the other man. Simultaneously, Mary Carr, a troublesome woman and the head of a gang of all-female thieving criminals, The Forty Elephants, takes notice of the budding boxer and decides to utilize his skill to her own advantage. As these three storylines progress in tandem, they create a spellbinding worldview for the narrative that remains informed by its particular period setting.

A Thousand Blows Takes Place in the East End of London

In ‘A Thousand Blows,’ one of the lead protagonists, Hezekiah Moscow, arrives in London as an immigrant—finding himself in the East End side of the city. The area is notably less well-off than its Western counterpart and continues to be recognized for it over the course of the story. However, this socio-economic identity of the East End also becomes a crucial aspect of the setting that informs many of the characters and their storylines as the narrative progresses. Its poorer and shadier nature carves out the perfect homes for The Goodson brothers—Sugar and Treacle— local bare-knuckle boxing giants whose influence runs rampant throughout the area.

Similarly, East End’s geo-economical status also ensures that immigrants Hezekiah, Alec, and even Lao fit in the area as seamlessly as Mary Carr and her lawbreaking gang. The neighborhood’s perpetually ransacked appearance further provides consistent visual confirmation of the conditions of these characters, adding a layer of authenticity to their stories. Furthermore, when the narrative does venture past the East End and toward central London, the difference in wealth and luxury between the two areas becomes all the more apparent.

Consequently, this clear distinction between the protagonist’s humble beginnings and their gleaming aspirations adds to the overall dynamic storytelling. This aged version of London was reportedly created for ‘A Thousand Blows’ in a Mortlake brewery through carefully crafted set designs. In a conversation with Radio Times, Steven Knight spoke about the sets and elaborated. “Disney created the most amazing London inside the brewery. And it became our playground.”

A Thousand Blows Takes Place in the 1880s

The exact year can be difficult to pin down for Hezekiah Moscow and his adventures in the East End of London after his arrival. Still, the general period setting of the time can be pinned down to be around the 1880s. As the 19th century was coming to an end, the aftermath of the Industrial Revolution substantially informed the socio-economic climate of the time. In the wake of the revolution, many of London’s East End particularly oversaw adverse poverty with complications imposed on living conditions and the rise of crime on the streets. Thus, while the Victorian era brought a romanticized age for a specific class, it painted a bleak picture in the lower class areas, such as the one occupied by Mary, Hezekiah, and Sugar.

Furthermore, it was also a time of social change, as the 1880s saw an increase in immigration. At the time, immigrants arrived at London’s shore from all over the world, including Italy, Ireland, and even China—which had recently bore the brunt of the loss in the Opium Wars. As a result, many Chinese people found themselves establishing new homes in London, where they opened their own businesses in the port cities. This aspect of history remains reflected in the show through the storylines of characters like Lao, Hezekiah, and Alec. Creator Steven Knight highlighted how these experiences are universally bound across time periods and add a level of timeless relatability to the narrative.

Lastly, the late 1800s setting of the show brings historical accuracy to the story, pitching fictionalizations of real-life characters in their appropriate time periods. The show takes some creative liberty in bringing together the stories of Hezekiah Moscow and Mary Carr—who likely never crossed paths in reality. Nonetheless, their mutual existence in the East End of London near the end of the 1800s remains historically accurate. As a result, the time period adds a layer of authenticity to the on-screen tale.

