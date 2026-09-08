Aaron Barnard: Where is the Alone 13 Contestant Now?

History Channel’s ‘Alone’ takes contestants to different wilderness locations where their survival skills are put to the test. In season 13, Aaron Barnard was dropped in the Beaufort Delta region of the Arctic Circle. His biggest advantage over his competitors was that he was able to stay calm right from the beginning of the challenge. It was this cool-headedness that helped him go further and become one of the last three people standing. Aaron showed that when one puts their mind to the task, nothing is too big to overcome.

Aaron Barnard’s Food Reserve Helped Him Stay in the Competition for a Long Time

Aaron Barnard was fully prepared to partake in the competition. Just two months before he was set to join the season, he said that he had taken measures to gain some weight. He knew that resources would be scarce in the Mackenzie River Delta, which is the Beaufort Delta region north of the Arctic Circle. As soon as he set himself up, Aaron decided that he would focus on fishing and trapping rather than rely on catching big game. He was quite successful, and his vast storage of food really helped him get through the days that followed. As time advanced and other contestants struggled with low energy, Aaron sailed smoothly. This helped him last longer, and he ended up being one of the last three remaining contestants of the season.

Aaron Barnard Enjoys All Kinds of Outdoor Adventures Today

Aaron Barnard grew up in the Haida Gwaii region of British Columbia. He was quite young when he moved to Prince George. His parents owned a small hobby farm, where Aaron got to learn about hunting and fishing from his father. Aaron used to work as a plumber and pipefitter at Equity Plumbing and Heating in British Columbia. In fact, he decided to quit his job before joining the show so that he could give it his best shot. Aaron enjoys a plethora of fun outdoor activities, like playing friendly rugby matches and even taking part in winter endurance races.

Aaron also loves a good late-season sheep hunt. It seems like these days, he is channeling his energy into a new love for golf. He has shared that he took part in the season in memory of his friend Travis Galbraith, a Canadian MMA fighter known as “The Gladiator,” who died in a rafting accident on a hunting trip. Aaron’s family, which includes his parents, Dale and Julie, and his brothers, Greg and Brad, is cheering him on. They have been very important throughout various chapters of his whole life, and he is forever grateful for their support.

Read More: Alone Season 13 Contestants: Where Are They Now?