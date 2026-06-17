Alone Season 13 Contestants: Where Are They Now?

For over a decade, History’s ‘Alone’ has offered the audience a closer look at skilled survivalists who are dropped into the world’s harshest wildernesses and stripped of modern comforts. They are left to fend for themselves with only a handful of essential tools, and the last person standing claims the victory. Season 13 raises the stakes higher as it’s set in the lush wilderness of the Richardson Mountains in the Northwest Territories of Canada. This season introduces 10 contestants from around the world, who explore the wilderness by foraging and hunting for food.

Andrew Price is a Bushcraft Educator With His Own Survival Training School

Andrew Thomas Price’s fascination with the outdoors began at a young age. After completing his education, he began his professional journey by working at several television production companies, including the BBC in London, England. Eventually, he found his calling, which led him to travel extensively across New Zealand, South Asia, and Australia, among other regions, honing his survival skills. Ultimately, in 2004, Andrew turned his passion into a profession by founding his own bushcraft and survival training school, Dryad Bushcraft. Over the years, he has established himself as an instructor, broadcaster, writer, and respected naturalist. As of writing, Andrew runs his own YouTube Channel with over 11.4K subscribers and is quite active on Instagram, where he boasts over 3K followers.

For more than 8 years, Andrew has served as the Global Ambassador for Bushcraft Magazine. Besides that, he frequently appears as a guest speaker and was notably interviewed by Jeannette Linfoot in June 2025, during which he spoke about leadership, personal growth, and lessons in bushcraft. Moreover, since 2020, Andrew has been utilizing his skills to support mental health and well-being by developing related courses. He maintains his own website, where he shares his journey, field notes, and Dryad courses. Away from the spotlight, his life revolves completely around the love of his life and fiancée, Julia, and his beloved daughter, Ruby. Another cherished member of Andrew’s small family is his adorable cockerpoo, Bodhi.

Aaron Barnard is Balancing His Love For Outdoors With His Job as a Tradesman

Aaron Barnard is a native of Haida Gwaii, British Columbia, who was later raised in Prince George on a small farm. Growing up surrounded by vast wilderness and getting inspired by his father’s love for the outdoors played a pivotal role in shaping his life. Gradually, he learned the skills of fishing, hunting, and navigating dense vegetation. Aaron began immersing himself in rugby, notably taking part in late-season sheep hunts. Furthermore, he also enjoys participating in winter endurance races.

Besides that, Aaron has built a successful career as a tradesman in British Columbia. There, he serves as a Plumber and Pipefitter at Equity Plumbing and Heating. As of writing, he can often be found enjoying cruising on the river waters on speedboats. In his personal life, he had always been grateful toward his parents, Dale and Julie. Additionally, Aaron maintains an incredible relationship with his beloved older brothers, Greg and Brad, who are also two of his biggest supporters.

Dave Booth is a Retired School Principal and Professional Fishing Guide

For Dave Booth, life in the outdoors is more than a passion since it has been passed down through generations. A native of Dededo, Guam, he grew up in a family of outdoorsmen and learned hunting, fishing, and living in the wild from a very young age. Upon completing his education, Dave began working as a teacher in Alaska. Over the years, his experience continued to grow, leading him to become a School Principal for the Mat-Su Borough School District. After serving there for 28 years, Dave ultimately decided to retire.

Aside from that, Dave has also turned his love of the wilderness into a profession, having worked as a professional Fishing Guide for 23 years. After stepping away from his career in education, he chose to devote more time to the survival lifestyle. Yet at home, he is entirely dedicated to his family, especially his wife, Shannon, and their four sons, Lane, Wade, Colton, and Chase. Today, Dave enjoys activities like fishing, trapping, and hunting, sharpening his skills and strengthening his mind alongside his sons. Additionally, he loves spending meaningful time with his older siblings, Will and Honnen.

Nero Buys Frequently Sets Out on Expeditions With His Partner and Son

Growing up in the countryside of New South Wales, Australia, Nero Buys had always been drawn to nature. He began his professional trajectory as a Boilermaker and Welder and continued in that role for 7 years. He then became a Fitter Machinist and Armorer for the Australian Army and also joined the Special Air Service Regiment (SASR). In 2012, when Nero became a father, he left the army and focused on being a stay-at-home dad. Around that time, he discovered bushcraft, which soon led him to attend his first course. That paved the way for him to join one of Australia’s leading bushcraft and survival schools. In 2023, Nero left the institution and launched NaturePost, an outdoor education program for children.

It is notably designed to encourage exploration, practical learning, and spending memorable time in nature. By January 2024, he participated in the Northwoods Winter Expedition in Canada and once returned for the adventure in 2025. Through his namesake website and YouTube channel, he shares his survival knowledge and experiences. The site currently offers updates about NaturePost and also sells t-shirts. In March 2026, Nero joined an expedition at the LaCloche Heaven’s Gate Loop. Three months later, he was interviewed by the show’s season 11 contestant, Dub, about his time on the show. Nero makes most of his wilderness journey alongside his wife, Jen, and their son, Lockie.

Jacks Genega Empowers Adventurers Through Wildcard Wilderness Survival

Jacks Genega began her career in the creative industry as an Assistant Editor at Bug Editorial in September 2007 and worked there until November 2009. Following that, she served as an Editor at Lost Planet Editorial before becoming a Voice Over Artist in November 2015. In January 2016, Jacks launched her venture, JACKS GENEGA Edits, where she works as a Video Editor. Simultaneously, she began to be drawn to the outdoors and expanded her knowledge by studying bushcraft at Woodland Ways in the United Kingdom. Soon, it turned into her passion to teach those wilderness skills, leading to the founding of Wildcard Wilderness Survival. Besides being the educator there, she is a product designer. In March 2026, Jacks organized the Wildcard Wilderness’ Women’s Wilderness Survival 101 course.

By the following month, Jacks managed a solo expedition in the Sonoran Desert and was associated with the Georgia Bushcraft Spring Campout. In that same month, she was featured in an Offgrid magazine article and attended the Survival Sisterhood Retreat. Shortly after, Jacks’ article ‘The Role of Bushcraft in Trauma Recovery’ was featured in Bushcraft magazine. She dedicatedly served as an instructor for a kids’ class at the Mountain Readiness Spring Expo before becoming the 2026 Survival Games instructor in June 2026. She also announced Wildcard’s summer residency with The Survival University, scheduled for July and August. Currently, Jacks maintains her own website and YouTube channel, where she has steadily gained 28.3K subscribers. On the website, she shares her courses and blog posts about her experiences.

Will Longley’s Increased Social Media Presence Showcases His Indigenous Roots

A native of Nome, Alaska, Will Longley spent a significant part of his childhood at a remote coastal hunting and fishing camp, Nuuk, which he has come to know as his generational home. Surrounded by the rugged landscapes and sea, he learned to fish and hunt from an early age. Additionally, he learned how to preserve food, setting the foundation for a life in nature. Will eventually moved to the Seward Peninsula with his family at the age of 7, before finally relocating to Kotzebue, Alaska. There, he immersed himself in the traditional subsistence lifestyle practiced by his Iñupiaq ancestors.

Gradually, Will began to develop skills in hunting and harvesting land and sea animals, using Iñupiaq methods and indigenous tools. As of writing, he continues to embrace the Arctic lifestyle as a skilled hunter-gatherer. He has been expanding his fanbase on social media, especially Instagram, where he has over 12.9K followers. There, Will offers a deeper look into his traditional tools and day-to-day life in Alaska. Beyond that, he loves going hunting and ice fishing with his son, Kappaisuk (William), and his daughters, Aagayuk (Willow), Inukuk (Cassie), and Taliiraq (Kenna). Aside from that, Will is extremely thankful for the immense support of his loving wife, Ulugaagruk (Carrie).

Žiga Ogorelec is Thriving as a Biologist and Runs a Survival School With His Brother

Žiga Ogorelec has carved out a unique path for himself, combining his scientific achievements with his love for nature. After earning a Bachelor’s degree in Biology at the University of Ljubljana in 2012, he completed a Master of Science in Ecology and Biodiversity there in 2015. Two years later, Žiga began pursuing a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Aquatic Biology/Limnology at the University of Konstanz, and he earned it in 2021. Since May of the same year, he has been working as a Postdoctoral Researcher at the National Institute of Biology. He is currently working on bioremediation, sustainable aquaculture, and fish-zooplankton interactions. Yet Žiga’s love for survival outings began long before in his teenage years.

Žiga and his brother, Miha, often challenged themselves through solo expeditions and grueling winter treks with minimal supplies. Relying on their knowledge, the brothers ultimately founded their own bushcraft and survival school, Gozdovništvo – Bushcraft and Survival School, in Slovenia in 2014. Since then, they have dedicated themselves to teaching traditional outdoor skills. There, Žiga is also serving as a respected Chief Instructor and is known for his talent in wilderness shelter construction and friction fire-making, among other areas. When he isn’t busy with his work, he devotes most of his personal time to his wife and their young son, Bor. Despite his accomplishments, Žiga prefers a quiet life away from the limelight.

Clementino Pedrosa Continues to Hone His Skills as an Army Sergeant

At 41 years old, Clementino Pedrosa embodies a life defined by discipline and unwavering commitment to service. Raised in Lisbon, Portugal, he had always been passionate about serving the community and his country. That drive led him to enlist in the military as an elite Paratrooper at just 19. In that position, he developed physical and mental endurance. Determined to further improve his capabilities, Clementino later attended sergeant school for two years. After honing his leadership skills there, he joined the Portuguese Commandos in 2011.

As of writing, Clementino is serving as an Army Sergeant, and it was in this position that he discovered his true calling for survival training. During his deployments in locations such as Central Africa, Kosovo, and Afghanistan, those experiences helped him train his mind and bushcraft skills in challenging conditions. As a result, for the last 10 years, he has also been working as a Survival Instructor, passing on his critical knowledge to future generations of soldiers. On the personal front, Clementino remains closely bonded with his parents, sister, and brother. Aside from that, he prefers a private life and appears to have no social media presence.

Poldi Waldmann-Moloney is Flourishing as a Whitewater Kayaking Instructor

Residing in Hokitika, New Zealand, Poldi Waldmann-Moloney has developed a deep connection to the outdoors from an early age. He spent most of his childhood fishing, exploring, and learning to navigate the rugged landscapes around him. By the time he turned 14, he had already begun bow hunting, developing his precision and focus. Ultimately, Poldi’s love of nature led him to pursue a career as a Whitewater Kayaking Instructor. In that role, his quick thinking and calm demeanor help him overcome demanding situations. Currently, Poldi shares a detailed glimpse into his lifestyle on his growing Instagram page, which has over 3.3K followers.

Furthermore, Poldi has built a dedicated community of 1.82K subscribers on his namesake YouTube channel. On both YouTube and Instagram, he documents his hunting adventures and wilderness skills. He is also working as a Brand Ambassador for the product line, TwinNeedle. Besides that, Poldi is associated with Bowhunters Domain and the Australian-owned hunting and outdoor company, SPIKA. In March 2025, in collaboration with Twin Needle, he launched a content series focusing on bowhunting and rangefinding. In his free time, the contestant enjoys activities such as cooking and kayaking.

David Young Has Established His Own Professional Bow Building Venture

David Young’s connection to nature is reflected in both his education and career. After completing his higher education, he laid the groundwork for his professional journey as a Wildlife Technician with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game from March 2015 to October 2018. While working there, David served as a Wildlife Biologist at Loomacres Wildlife Management until February 2020. Ultimately, he joined KVC Developments as a Project Manager and has been working there ever since. His love for survival skills began when he was just 15, inspired by his stepfather, who is an avid outdoorsman. David’s passion gradually led him to find his love in primitive bowmaking and archery.

Determined to share his knowledge with others, David formed Big Rock Bows, a venture dedicated to traditional bow making. Based in Spokane, Washington, he offers classes for aspiring bowyers. David currently maintains an official website for the business, through which he shares information about the workshops. It also has several bows for sale and provides interested candidates with an easy way to contact him. Beyond that, he maintains a private Instagram account, where he shares his personal life away from the public eye. Guided by faith, David and his beloved wife, Katie, have built a blissful family with their two beautiful daughters.

Read More: Million Dollar Secret Season 2: Where Are They Now?