Million Dollar Secret Season 2: Where Are They Now?

As a reality competition series living up to its title in every way conceivable, Netflix’s ‘Million Dollar Secret’ season 2 follows an intense game of deception, manipulation, and strategy. It actually revolves around 14 individuals from all walks of life (unlike the 12 in the debut installment) as they hunt down and eliminate the one they believe has a million dollars among their ranks. The entire experience is a twisted play of cat and mouse since the contestants are not only engaging in psychological tactics against one another but also facing complex challenges to gain advantages.

Nick Pellecchia Likes to Work Hard and Play Hard

Although a proud native of New Jersey, Nick Pellecchia seems to have settled down in Miami, Florida, for good upon earning a Bachelor’s degree in Finance from the University of Miami. The 26-year-old who won the show by playing an observant game and trusting his gut is indeed incredibly smart, as he thrived in the corporate world as an employee from 2019 to 2024. We specify “employee” because he has been serving as the Founder/Sales Director at Fluid Funding since October 2024, dedicated to providing fast, transparent cash investments to small businesses. On a personal level, the 2026 Mr. New Jersey is a gym, music, and travel enthusiast, so it appears as if he loves embracing different experiences whenever he is not spending quality time with family or his 2 dogs, Samson and Pluto.

Kaleb Moon is a Thriving Entrepreneur and a Family Man

Hailing from a beautiful farm in Lead Hill, Arkansas, that his family has been running for generations, Kaleb Moon is the embodiment of a true countryman. He has admittedly always bet on himself, so he did the same throughout the aforementioned original before walking away with his head held high as the runner-up. Coming to his current professional standing, the farmer who once owned a clothing store with his high school sweetheart-turned-wife has been a real estate agent for over 2 decades. The broker has owned and operated several businesses in this industry over the years, but his sole focus since the summer of 2019 has been on Kade & Cate Realty in Harrison, Arkansas. As for his personal life, he has been happily married to a woman named Leslie Moon for nearly 24 years as of writing, with whom he happily shares two daughters, Edden and Lauryn, a dog named Oaklyn, and several other farm animals.

Lauren Gierth is a Homemaker Turned Rising Content Creator

While Louisiana native Lauren Gierth described herself as just a stay-at-home mother in the reality series, the truth is she is so much more. She is a homemaker, a Sociology graduate from Washington State University, a former sales professional in the corporate world, and a rising influencer. From what we can tell, she has been posting content on social media quite regularly over the past couple of years, resulting in her having gained a lot of traction. That’s especially because her videos range from mini-vlogs to lifestyle tips to personal anecdotes underscoring her reality of being a middle-aged family woman. On a personal level, the 43-year-old Evergreen State resident is happily married to Richard Gierth, with whom she shares a daughter named Hayden, a son named Hunter, a dog, and 2 cats.

Kat Ellis is Living Out Her Dream Career With Her Dream Man

The moment Katherine “Kat” Ellis first came across our screens, she claimed she was a Beverage Cart Attendant at a Luxury Golf Course, but that wasn’t true in any manner. After all, as a Boston, Massachusetts, native who has had an interest in sports as well as sports journalism from an early age, the 26-year-old indeed has a career in the industry. After several high-profile jobs, she went down the independent route, leading to her launching her own YouTube channel and establishing the ‘Out Of His League’ series as a host/producer. She has even partnered with several big-name brands, including ESPN, NESN, the NHL, the MLB, Bauer Hockey, The Today Show, and many others, for a variety of different sports. Coming to her personal standing, apart from having a tight-knit bond with her parents and brothers, she is in a happy, loving relationship with AHL Colorado Eagles professional athlete Jake Wise. Together, they have an adorable chocolate Labrador named Rookie.

Kevin Moranz is a Motorsports Athlete With an Unwavering Support System

Although Kevin Moranz developed an early interest in the off-road motorcycle racing sport of motocross, he never really had any professional training for it as a child. Nevertheless, upon graduating from high school, he decided to turn professional and subsequently made his debut at the Hangtown Motocross Classic in 2018. Since then, he has not only secured numerous top-10 finishes at significant events but also established his own team, Champion Tool Storage Kevin Moranz Racing KTM (in 2026). Moreover, with the support of his parents, brother, and girlfriend of over 3 years, Rachel Cooper, he is gradually also spreading his wings to become a supercross racing content creator/ influencer.

Daisy Macklin Skarning Has Found a Balance Between Her Personal and Professional Experiences

With a Bachelor’s degree in Theatre from the University of Minnesota and over 30 years as an actress across the small stage as well as big screens, Daisy Macklin Skarning is an entertainer. However, from what we can tell, her medium has changed in the past few years as she now primarily serves as an On-Air Personality at ShopHQ and a lifestyle-focused social media influencer. It was reportedly in the 2010s when she began using her personal experience to sell different beauty, electrical, fitness, and home products before gradually starting to create content too. So now, she is a well-earning professional, all the while also being a devoted daughter, a loving wife to the love of her life, Cody Skarning, and a nurturing mother to their 2 sons, Reiner and Finn.

Umeko Peterson Has Returned to School in Hopes of Finding a New Calling

It was reportedly back when Umeko Peterson was a fresh high school graduate at merely 18 years old that she joined the United States Navy as a Threat Intelligence Analyst. The half-Filipino, half-Black Hawaiian native was determined to pursue a career wherein she could give back to society, so she found herself serving her country from behind a desk in Virginia. Whether it was conducting accurate terrorist analysis, cybersecurity management, documenting potential issues, or reporting them to the higher-ups, she was trained to do it all. However, she has since stepped away from this field and returned to civilian life, currently attending a university in Virginia to earn her Bachelor’s degree and hopefully find a new calling. No matter in which direction life takes her, though, she is determined to keep embracing her roots, her tight-knit familial connections, and her friendships that have evolved into support systems. We should also mention that the 26-year-old continues to have a close relationship with the winner, Nick Pellecchia.

Hunter Call is Determined to Make a Name for Himself as a Poker Player

While it’s true that San Diego, California, native Hunter Call kickstarted his professional journey as a blue-collar laborer, he soon moved to being a sales worker and a service worker. However, upon discovering his passion for the game of poker in the early 2020s, he decided to put all his eggs in one basket and pursue it as a career after graduating from college in 2023. The initial few years weren’t very successful for the now-26-year-old, so he continued working as a part-time server for a brief while before evolving into a content creator in May 2025. Since then, whether it’s his gambling sessions, how he moves on from losses, or his monthly earnings, he documents it all to give viewers insight into the life of a professional poker player. In fact, in March 2026, the family-oriented young man supported by his parents and his 2 younger sisters had his biggest winnings yet, totaling $18,651 after playing for 108 hours.

Kasey Coffey is a Career Creative Professional Across Various Fields

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As an alumnus of the University of Oregon and the University College of London, Kasey Coffey is a proud Freelance Art Director as well as a Freelance Art Designer. From what we can tell, she moved to New York in 2015 with a clear ambition to work for herself in the creative field, so she leveraged her background in advertising and journalism. She gradually built a strong network by acquiring experience across industries, including art, beauty, food, lifestyle, and wellness, which helped her secure several big-name clients. They are: Bare Minerals, Condé Nast, Elf Cosmetics, Garnier, Love Wellness, MAC Cosmetics, and Supergoop, among many others. As if that’s not enough, she currently also runs a blog/newsletter called Fish Sauce In My Bag, where she produces food content exploring her roots and the Thai culture. It’s also imperative to note that the Washington native turned Brooklyn resident is a newlywed, having tied the knot with her partner of a decade, Bjorn Johnson, in October 2025. They share an adorable dog named Butter.

Tarek Ahmed is an Influencer and Mental Health Advocate

While Tarek Ahmed proudly calls Los Angeles, California, his home, he has Egyptian ancestry that he is always equally enthusiastic to show off or talk about. In fact, he graduated from the American International School in Cairo before returning to the US to pursue further studies and then lead an independent life. However, as evidenced in his public content online, he remains close to his entire family but shares a particularly tight-knit bond with his mother and brother. The young man admittedly has anxiety in social situations and can easily get overstimulated before shutting down, yet he has the unwavering support of his loved ones. It turns out he agreed to join ‘Million Dollar Secret’ and began establishing himself as an influencer in the hopes of “breaking his social anxiety.” He wanted to prove to himself that the sky could be the limit if he powers through, even with his mental health struggles, and he continues to validate it to this day. He posts skits, relatable videos about having Arab ancestry, language-based humor, and mini-vlogs.

Altie Holcomb Juggles a Big Family and a Career in Politics

Although Altie Holcomb reportedly did not have the most comfortable childhood, he managed to turn things around to a large extent over the years. He served in the US Marines before evolving into an educator and then shifting gears to join politics in his home state of California in the early 2010s. According to records, he was a Senior Field Representative for the State Senate until 2024, following which he was elected Deputy Chief of Staff to the Mayor of Riverside in 2025. He continues to hold that position to this day, all the while also being a dedicated husband to Ally Holcomb, a caring father to their 3 kids, Altie Holcomb Jr., Isis Holcomb, and Tehani Holcomb, and an affectionate grandfather to many. He is also a Marvel Cinematic Universe enthusiast and a Philadelphia Eagles fan – he has the Black Panther tattooed on one arm, and the symbols of the Eagles tattooed on the other.

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