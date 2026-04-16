Melissa: Where is Million Dollar Secret Contestant Now?

Netflix’s ‘Million Dollar Secret’ is one of those rare reality TV series where, more than anything else, contestants have to truly prove their gameplay. It tests them on physical, mental, and social levels, which significantly raises the stakes of the competition. In season 2, Melissa Austin-Weeks was one contestant who unexpectedly caught everyone off guard. She initially came across as someone who might be vulnerable or easily influenced, but the way she maintained her composure and never let anything slip made it clear that she was playing for the long run.

Melissa Austin-Weeks Asked Her Teammates to Trust Her With an Important Clue

When Melissa Austin-Weeks entered the competition, she revealed that she had planned to use an elaborate decoy strategy. She intended to present herself as a divorced cat groomer with no family, hoping that these small lies would help her avoid suspicion. However, things did not go as planned. On her very first day, Melissa accidentally slipped up about having a family, and she quickly realized that the best way forward was to abandon her strategy and be honest instead.

Choosing to keep a low profile, she avoided drawing unnecessary attention to herself and was relieved that she was not handed the million dollars in the first two rounds, as she felt it was too early in the game. During the second challenge, Melissa was chosen as the leader of one of the teams. After their win, the team had to send one member to receive a clue, and she volunteered herself. When she returned, she asked her teammates to trust her and chose not to reveal the clue immediately, promising to share it at the right moment. True to her word, she disclosed the clue at the elimination table, which ultimately helped expose Altie Holcomb and led to his elimination from the season.

Melissa Austin-Weeks is Honoring Her Mother’s Legacy Through Her Content Today

Melissa Austin-Weeks grew up as the youngest of four children and was often the one accompanying her parents to social gatherings and parties. At the time, she may not have realized it, but those early experiences would go on to shape the person she would eventually become. In 2013, when her mother passed away, Melissa felt she could do more than simply remember her. Drawing from the recipes she had learned and the small yet meaningful details of hosting, homemaking, and décor, she decided to channel it all into something lasting by starting her own blog named Buzz In Around the Hive.

This became her way of celebrating her mother’s life. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Melissa expanded her efforts by hosting virtual cooking and hospitality classes, which helped her build a dedicated audience. Eager to learn more, she made a bold decision in 2022 to join a bed and breakfast in Ogunquit, Maine, working there full-time. It was not an easy transition, as she stepped away from the comfort and stability of a career she had held for 25 years as an events producer.

After a couple of years, she returned to blogging with renewed passion. Today, Melissa has established herself as a content creator through her platform Home With a Twist, where she shares content on hosting, heirloom recipes, home décor, and garden care. She presents them with a modern twist and her personal touch, which is quite impressive. With around 60.3K followers on Instagram, she has cultivated a loyal community. She also hosts the podcast ‘The Sentimental Twist,’ where she expands on her ideas and inspirations. A true force of nature, Melissa continues to celebrate tradition while building something entirely her own.



Melissa Austin-Weeks is Grateful for the Love and Support of Her Family

Melissa Austin-Weeks is based out of Fort Worth, Texas, where she has built a warm and happy home with her husband, whom she lovingly refers to as Mr. Bee. Together, they have raised her daughter, Pheobe Austin-Weeks, and Melissa often credits both of them for being her constant support system and biggest cheerleaders throughout her journey. While she prefers to keep much of her personal life private, it is evident that her home is filled with love, comfort, and a strong sense of togetherness. It is a space where she feels free to be herself and pursue the path that brings her the most joy and fulfillment, surrounded by those who matter most to her.