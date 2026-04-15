Nick Pellecchia: Where is the Million Dollar Secret Contestant Now?

Netflix’s ‘Million Dollar Secret’ has seen some of the biggest twists and tricks being played out in reality TV, and season 2 did not fail to deliver similarly. Nick Pellecchia was one of the contestants to join the Stag and quickly impressed his fellow contestants with his quick wit. He was seen as a clever and smart player, and that is what made some people keep their distance from him. While this helped him in the challenges, it also meant that when forming alliances, he had to be careful about his own game and make sure he did not become an easy target.

Nick Pellecchia Quickly Established Himself as a Worthy Competitor

Nick Pellecchia asserted at the start of the game that he had his eye on winning the title and was willing to do whatever it took to get his place there. In the first round, when Altie Holcomb was the one holding the million dollars, the first person to suspect him was Nick himself, but he was smart about it. He did not express his doubts until everyone was at the elimination table, so he would not become a target beforehand. He said that Altie repeatedly saying “no cap” was definitely a red flag and then gave other points which convinced the other contestants as well.

They were all impressed by him, but when Kaleb Moon became a millionaire, he was apprehensive of Nick. He did not want to complete his challenges against someone he considered a formidable player, but Kaleb’s next challenge involved Nick himself. He had to follow Nick for about 15 minutes in one stretch, and although the latter became annoyed and wondered what was happening, he did not pick up on it until it was too late and the money had already changed hands. Throughout the challenges, he performed well and set expectations that made everyone believe he would go very far in the competition.

Nick Pellecchia is Helping Small Businesses Through His Venture Today

Nick Pellecchia started his career in financial sales and strategic advisory after attending the University of Miami. He was enrolled for a BBA in Finance from 2017 to 2021 and graduated Magna Cum Laude with a 3.776 GPA. During his university years, he was actively involved in the Student Managed Investment Fund, Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, the Business Ethics Club, intramural sports, and the cooking club, while also earning recognition through the President’s Scholarship and multiple academic honor lists. His true professional journey began in 2019 when he worked as a Private Equity Analyst at Dan Miller PE in Stamford, Connecticut, where he sourced investment opportunities, built financial models, and evaluated businesses across industries until 2021.

Alongside this, he gained financial advisory experience at Equitable Advisors between 2020 and 2020, working with clients on investment planning, retirement strategies, and portfolio structuring. From 2021 to 2023, he served as an Account Manager at Greenbox Capital in Miami, managing over 150 accounts and handling business funding solutions through merchant cash advances and short-term lending products. In this role, he successfully facilitated hundreds of deals, optimized broker relationships, and contributed to major operational improvements within the company’s lending processes.

Between 2023 and 2024, he transitioned into hospitality and luxury events as an Event Sales Manager at Seafair Yachts in Miami, where he specialized in high-end event sales, client relationship building, and experiential marketing aboard a 222-foot mega yacht hosting up to 600 guests. Since October 2024, he has been the Founder and Sales Director of Fluid Funding LLC in Miami, where he leads a financial services firm focused on providing fast, transparent merchant cash advance solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. He likes having made something by his own grit and has many plans to take it to higher levels eventually.

Nick Pellecchia Always Looks Forward to Spending Time With His Family

Alongside a professional career in financial sales and business development, Nick Pellecchia is also actively involved in charity work. He contributes his time and support to Morris Habitat for Humanity and the Relay for Life of Greater Heights initiatives. In February 2026, he is stepping into a new spotlight as he competes for the Mr. USA title as Mr. New Jersey, a journey he has been charting with pride while encouraging friends, family, and supporters to vote for him as he represents his state on a national stage. Outside of work and public engagements, Nick leads a family-oriented life. He shares a close bond with his father, Bud Pellecchia, with whom he connects over their shared love for the New York Yankees.

Family remains central to his world, with regular gatherings for birthdays, holidays, music festivals, and spontaneous outings that are filled with laughter and a sense of togetherness. His sister Belle also plays an important role in his life, and Nick often expresses how proud he is of her, while also being surrounded by a strong circle of friends who keep him grounded. His two dogs, Samson and Pluto, are adored by him and he loves to play with them. Whether at home or with his wider circle, he is openly grateful for the support system that continues to shape both his personal and professional journey.

Read More: Natalie: Where is the Million Dollar Secret Contestant Now?