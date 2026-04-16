Hunter: Where is the Million Dollar Secret Season 2 Contestant Now?

While it’s true that Hunter Call came into Netflix’s ‘Million Dollar Secret’ season 2 determined not to trust a single soul, he did end up building some strong alliances rather quickly. He not only connected with Nick Pellecchia on a personal level but also found a safe space in Katherine “Kat” Ellis, as their warm energies simply matched at almost every step of the way. However, as time passed, he clarified that he would eventually play a selfish game and not hesitate to make tough decisions, because he is there for nothing but the massive prize pot.

Hunter Call Was Both Deceptive and Strategic in How He Chose to Speak His Mind

When Hunter stepped into The Stag, one of the first things he expressed in a confessional was, “My goal is to come into the game as the ‘likable idiot.’ I’m actively lying about my job.” That’s because he didn’t want his fellow contestants to know he is objectively bright as a professional poker player and can read between the lines for signs of lies/manipulations. He worried they would keep their distance and trust him less if they knew the truth, so he went with a job he had previously held to make things more believable: barbecue restaurant server.

Hunter’s plan worked wonders as he managed to get on friendly terms with everyone in less than 2 days, resulting in him being nominated to receive the first clue inside the Trophy Room. However, things changed when Natalie Noisom suddenly objected as it painted him in a suspicious light. He tried to move past it, despite her later calling him an “idiot” as well, but her aggressive play continued. Therefore, the moment he found real alliances, he talked them into agreeing that she needed to be booted, which is a pattern he and Kat then continued to get Lauren Tennery eliminated, too. For the latter, he strategically pointed out to fellow houseguests a situation that could have possibly been the secret millionaire’s secret agenda, and it raised enough suspicions against her.

Hunter Call is Trying to Build a Career as a Professional Poker Player

With Hunter being a native of San Diego, California, and fitting the bill of a surfer boy to a large extent, it comes as no surprise that his first job ever was as a pond cleaner while still in high school. He did it as a summer vocation for 4 straight years with two of his closest friends, realizing along the way that while it was brutal work, it taught the significance of patience and perseverance. Then, upon graduating from high school, he dabbled in everything from working at the zoo to serving in the hospitality industry to the landscaping business to door-to-door sales, but nothing stuck. In fact, it wasn’t until 2020 that he found his calling in poker.

Hunter admittedly spent two years just playing with college friends as well as in local low-stakes events because he wanted to learn the art of the game before moving on further. Then, in 2023, he put all his eggs in one basket by quitting his job in the hopes of making a living through gambling alone, but it definitely did not work out as he had expected. He thus regrouped, took on a part-time job as a server to make ends meet, continued gaining knowledge, reviewed past games, and then returned to the table with a lot more skill and patience.

Hunter made marginal money from poker for the next two years, but 2025 brought a sudden change as he found himself finally winning more than he was losing every weekend. He still had bad times, like in October when he lost $9,000 and only managed to win back $5,000, but he persisted, despite having recently also quit his serving job to focus solely on the game. The fact that he had social media helped, especially because he has been actively creating poker-based content since at least May 2025. Whether it be his sessions, how he recovers from losses, tips for difficult hands, mini-vlogs, or honest insight into his monthly earnings, he documents it all. In fact, his biggest month yet was March 2026: he played for a total of 108 hours and made $18,651 at an hourly rate of $172.

Hunter Call Hails From a Tight-Knit, Supportive Family

With a loving white mother, a caring black father, and two kind younger sisters, Hunter Call is no stranger to being surrounded by affection, empathy, and support at every stage of life. Therefore, he knew his loved ones would back him when he decided to pursue playing poker as a career, but they did warn him about the possible negative aspects of it, like gambling addiction. He has been careful not to go down that path, though, understanding when to stop and how to navigate the complex world of the game without affecting his mental or physical well-being. When he does feel a little stuck or down, he knows he can reach out to his family for some unconditional motivation. As for how he gets out of a physical funk, he forces himself to get out of bed and be active. From what we can tell, he is an enthusiast of gymming, basketball, baseball, running, and surfing.

Read More: Kat: Where is the Million Dollar Secret Season 2 Contestant Now?