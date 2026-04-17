Daisy: Where is the Million Dollar Secret Season 2 Contestant Now?

The moment Daisy Macklin Skarning walked into The Stag to be a part of Netflix’s ‘Million Dollar Secret’ season 2, it was evident she is the personification of her name – sunny and sweet. It thus came as no surprise when even her game plan followed the pattern, with her determined to make connections while also appearing non-threatening through her charm, humor, and wit. She wanted to be perceived as nothing but innocent because she didn’t want her fellow contestants to even get an inkling that she was ready to make big moves when they would least expect it.

Daisy Inadvertently Placed an Early Target on Her Back

While everyone’s first impression of Daisy was precisely her reality and what she had wanted it to be, things changed the next morning simply because she seemed to come on a little too strong. She had conversed like a rather stereotypical suburban stay-at-home mother during the arrival gala, placing the focus on her family rather than discussing the game, which made many trust her. However, on the morning of the first challenge after the secret millionaire had the night to think about their agenda as well as strategies upon being selected, she came under the line of fire.

All contestants were on high alert and looking for any possible suspicious behavior, so they noticed it when Daisy hugged everyone good morning and then hugged Natalie after the challenge. They quickly came to believe it was her secret agenda as the millionaire, unaware she was just being herself, as she was genuinely excited to just be a part of this once-in-a-lifetime experience. Thankfully, she was saved when the group clue pointed in another direction altogether, following which she tried her best to maintain a low profile to avoid being on the hot seat again.

Daisy Macklin Skarning is an On-Air Personality and a Public Figure

Although Daisy is a proud native of Lakeville, Minnesota, she has long settled down in Edina, Minnesota, not only for her family but also for her career in the entertainment industry. She reportedly graduated from the University of Minnesota with a Bachelor’s degree in Theatre in the mid-1990s, following which she took up every opportunity to be on stage or the screen. She admittedly devoted 30 years of her life to that world as an actress before expanding her wings to be an on-air personality for ShopHQ and a public figure as a lifestyle content creator.

As a wife, mother, daughter, and friend who has long served as the primary caretaker of her household, Daisy understands firsthand what every family needs or may require in the future. Thus, since the 2010s, she has been utilizing her personal experience to present/sell home, kitchen, cleaning, electric, fitness, health, beauty, and fashion appliances on the air at ShopHQ. Moreover, as a confident woman who has never shied away from the limelight, the star of ‘The Public Domain’ (2015) has also evolved into a social media content creator in recent years. Whether it be beauty tips, lifestyle videos, skits underscoring her comedic timing, or mini-vlogs about her daily experiences, she documents it all to highlight her reality as a working mom.

Daisy Macklin Skarning’s Priority is Her Family and Health

It was on October 7, 2006, when Daisy tied the knot with the love of her life, Cody Skarning, in a beautifully intimate, traditional ceremony while they were surrounded by all their loved ones. The couple has since welcomed two loving sons into their world – Reiner Skarning and Finn Skarning – and are currently also proud parents of two adorable fur babies. Their youngest is a Shih Tzu named Millie, who joined the family at 9 weeks old in August 2004, a mere month after they sadly had to put down their first ever dog, 17½-year-old Cairn Terrier, Maxwell. In other words, the Skarnings have been a family of 6 for a relatively long time, and that’s what they prefer, as it makes their unit not only feel complete but also stable in more ways than one.

We should also mention that Daisy is close to her parents as well as siblings, but she seems to share a particularly tight-knit bond with her 82-year-old mother, who is battling Parkinson’s Disease. No matter what, though, her priority is to spend as much quality time with her entire family as possible, whether at home, in local establishments, around the nearby lake, at concerts by artists like Benson Boone, or on vacation. It’s also imperative to note that the 50-year-old is currently on a fitness journey, determined to be healthy not only for aesthetic reasons but also to keep up with her children for a long time. She wants longevity for herself and her family.

Read More: Kasey: Where is the Million Dollar Secret Season 2 Contestant Now?