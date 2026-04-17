Kevin: Where is the Million Dollar Secret Season 2 Contestant Now?

As an extremely direct and energetic individual, Kevin Moranz knew he could rub some people the wrong way when he set foot into The Stag, but he did not want to play a game of deception. Therefore, despite knowing his fellow contestants on Netflix’s ‘Million Dollar Secret’ season 2 will more than likely lie, manipulate, and strategize, he decided to be himself every step of the way. The 26-year-old native of Topeka, Kansas, understood it was a big risk, but he hoped it would pay off by landing him a few close alliances who’d prefer to keep him around, and it panned out.

Kevin Moranz Became a Key Player Rather Early On

Kevin’s excitement to be a part of this unique experience was evident from the moment he stepped into The Stag, yet he still hoped to fly under the radar for as long as possible. “This is incredible,” he candidly said in his first confessional. “To have an opportunity to do this… Like, I’m a kid from Kansas. Never thought this was going to be an option.” He then revealed his game play, “I want to come in as honest and genuine as possible, ’cause then people will connect with you more. The more lies you tell on the front end, the more of an act you have to put on the entire time.”

Kevin never wavered from his decision to be authentic, but he didn’t lie low in any capacity as he started playing detective to find out what everyone had in their boxes on night 1 itself. He also didn’t hesitate to call out suspicious behavior whenever he saw it, whether it be Daisy Macklin Skarning’s hugging, Kaleb Moon following him around, or hesitations/lies he had caught others in. However, since he was never aggressive in how he voiced his wariness, he avoided targets on his back – he made it clear he was smart, but he didn’t come across as an immediate threat.

Kevin Moranz is No Stranger to the Limelight as a Professional Motorsports Athlete

Born on August 2, 1999, into a working-class family as one of two sons, Kansas local Kevin learned the significance of determination, hard work, and perseverance at a relatively young age. He reportedly developed a passion for the off-road motorcycle racing sport of motocross when he was just 4 years old, only for it to grow exponentially as the years passed despite some big limitations. According to his own accounts, unlike many in love with this industry, he never had early opportunities to reside and train at professional facilities, so he chose to focus on education.

Kevin ultimately graduated from high school while also continuing to be part of motocross, even going as far as to participate in Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National Championship 7 times. Financial constraints limited his focus to just one National Event a year, but he embraced whatever opportunities he had and ended up achieving some great results throughout the mid-2010s. He chose to go professional in 2018 at the age of 18, making his debut at the Hangtown Motocross Classic in California, where he quickly proved his mettle despite not being the fastest.

Kevin has since been doing wonders, winning his first Heat in Wisconsin in 2018 itself before securing 3 top-10 placements in the AMA Supercross 250SX East Championship and one top-10 finish in the 450 SX AMA Supercross Championship. It’s also imperative to note that while he was previously a member of the Honda NILS Team in 2023, he currently serves under the banner of his own team called Champion Tool Storage Kevin Moranz Racing (KMR) KTM (established in 2026). As if that’s not enough, over the past few years, he has even evolved into a public figure/influencer by sharing his experiences as a Professional Supercross Racer across social media platforms.

Kevin Moranz Has a Strong Support System Motivating Him at Every Turn

While motocross is a rather risky sport, Kevin has seemingly never felt too afraid to be involved in it, thanks to the unwavering support he has always received from his loved ones. In fact, from what we can tell, they primarily include his affectionate mother, Amy Moranz; his devoted father, Frank Moranz; his caring brother, Colton Moranz; and his selflessly kind girlfriend, Rachel Cooper. The latter actually goes above and beyond for her boyfriend on race days to ensure he doesn’t have to worry about anything except his movements on track by taking on a lot of external load.

As per Rachel’s own accounts, she makes energy drinks for Kevin’s entire crew, gets their headsets ready, checks all schedules, cleans his helmet, runs Kevin Moranz Racing’s social media pages, prays, hangs out with VIPs to give them the best experience, provides race recaps after it’s over, and much more. From what we can tell, she came into the athlete’s life in 2022, and both of their lives have since been much more comfortable, peaceful, and stable, even though they didn’t officially start dating until April 3, 2023. Whether it be traveling for his races or going on vacations, they both share a passion for exploration, too, so they truly are one another’s perfect match. Honestly, we can’t wait to see what’s in the cards for them next.

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