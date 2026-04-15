Kaleb: Where is the Million Dollar Secret Contestant Now?

Netflix’s ‘Million Dollar Secret’ has a lot to do with keeping a secret, avoiding suspicion of oneself, and overcoming challenges to gain advantages. In season 2, Kaleb Moon felt that he did not have any particular skill that would make him stand out. However, when the pressure of the game mounted and he needed to keep himself safe, he played smartly and built strong alliances. This approach helped him not just in the short run but also in the long run, making him a contestant to look out for.

Kaleb Moon Survived Two Rounds of Elimination Because of His Strategy

Kaleb Moon said that he knew he was not the “smartest tool in the shed,” but he was determined to stay in the game. In the first round, he did not draw much attention to himself, but when Altie Holcomb was eliminated, it was Kaleb who received the million dollars. He was called in and assigned a task: to make three people wear a hat without them noticing he was completing a challenge. After trying a few times and realizing how difficult it would be, he decided to confide in Umeko, Kat, and Hunter, revealing that he was the one holding the money.

He asked them to keep him safe and help him complete the task, and promised to protect them in return. This turned out to be a smart move, as it helped him during elimination. Natalie Noisom had her suspicions, but the combined voice of his alliance was more convincing, leading to her elimination. Kaleb also used his advantage to remove Tarek, feeling he was not very involved. Before the next round, he gained another advantage and, after completing a task involving following Nick Pellecchia, helped frame Lauren T, leading to her exit. In the end, he felt relieved when the money passed on, preferring to win it later rather than hold it too long.

Kaleb Moon is Successfully Running a Real Estate Business Today

Kaleb Moon has built an entrepreneurial career in real estate over the years. He began his professional journey in February 2004 as a planner with Windstream, where he worked until May 2008, gaining early experience in operations and planning. By July 2010, he transitioned into real estate as the owner of Capstone 27 Realty, a role he held until December 2015. This marked the beginning of his long-term involvement in the property business. In February 2016, he expanded his ventures by becoming the owner of Kade and Cate LLC, followed by launching Kaleb Moon Real Estate in November 2016 in Lead Hill, Arkansas.

These roles allowed him to establish himself as a local expert, handling property transactions, client relations, and business development. Since July 2019, he has been serving as the Owner and Broker of Kade and Cate Realty in Harrison, Arkansas. In this position, he oversees daily operations, manages listings, guides clients through buying and selling processes, and ensures smooth negotiations. As a broker, he also takes on regulatory responsibilities and leads his business strategically, helping clients make informed real estate decisions. He is a graduate of Arkansas Tech University and North Arkansas College, and his learning has definitely supported his career in business and real estate.

Kaleb Moon Deeply Cherishes the Small Moments He Gets With His Family

Kaleb Moon is happy with the life he has built with his wife, Leslie Moon. The two of them celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary in the summer of 2025 and consider their life to be nothing short of magical. Their children, Edden and Lauryn, have charted their own successful paths in life. Edden is making a career in music, while Lauryn is the mother of her daughter, Mimi. She got married to her longtime partner in November 2025, a moment that left Kaleb emotional as he watched his little girl grow up.

They lead a peaceful farm life, and their dog Oaklyn is a big part of it, often snuggling in bed with Kaleb and Leslie. With a few other animals around their farm, Kaleb loves his role as a proud cowboy. In his free time, he enjoys working outdoors, tending to the land, caring for his animals, and spending quiet evenings with his family. He is content in the simple, grounded life he has created.

Read More: Altie: Where is the Million Dollar Secret Contestant Now?