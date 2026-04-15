Natalie: Where is the Million Dollar Secret Contestant Now?

Netflix’s ‘Million Dollar Secret’ makes for a very fun reality TV series because of the contestants who join in. Each of them brings contrasting or sometimes complementary personalities, and that is what allows the competition to truly come alive and become exciting. The dynamics between players keep changing, making every moment engaging. In season 2, Natalie Noisom showed quite sharp instincts when it came to singling out who the millionaire was. She knew that she had to make her discovery known, but she was also aware that it came with risks, as the person she was targeting could just as easily turn the tables and get her eliminated instead.

Natalie Noisom Identified the Millionaire in Both Rounds

Natalie Noisom knew what her game plan was going to be. She wanted to be stern and domineering and felt that it was the only way for her to survive the game. In the first round, when Altie Holcomb was a millionaire, Natalie felt that it could be him. She was the one who got the clue that the millionaire was the oldest sibling and directly drew up a list of people she suspected. As she eliminated them one by one in her head, she was left doubtful only about Altie.

He knew that she was going to name him, so he tried to turn the game around and blamed her, but others saw through it and he was eliminated. In the second round, when Kaleb Moon got the million dollars, Natalie sniffed it out again, but she did not know that he had already told four people who would support him. They acted together and, at the elimination table, targeted Natalie as a threat. The others believed it and voted against her, leading to her elimination. She later said that growing up had made her feel being aloof was the way forward, but she accepted it had not worked in her favor.

Natalie Noisom is Making Fitness Content for Social Media Today

Natalie Noisom was a part of the University of Miami, where she studied Broadcast Journalism from April 2017 to May 2019. During her time there, she had one of her pieces on college admissions and management published on Miami’s Community News platform. On campus, she also worked with University of Miami Television as a reporter and served as a content creator for Odyssey between 2017 and 2018, gaining early experience in media and storytelling. Since then, she has turned to creating content on social media, where she speaks about fitness and lifestyle.

She is a dedicated and disciplined person when it comes to her routine and is open about her journey, which has inspired her growing audience of around 20.8K followers on Instagram. She even took on a personal challenge of not drinking for 12 months, which concluded in October 2025, and shared how it helped her test her patience and self-control. Another key part of her personality is her love for travel. In the summer of 2025, she went on a European trip, visiting Greece and Italy, and in August 2025, she spent time with family and cousins in Brazil. In April 2026, she also attended Coachella, enjoying concerts and time with friends. She values her friendships deeply and takes pride in showing up for both big and small moments, which has helped her create a life filled with strong connections and positivity.

Read More: Altie: Where is the Million Dollar Secret Contestant Now?