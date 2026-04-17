Lauren: Where is the Million Dollar Secret Season 2 Contestant Now?

As a stay-at-home mom with deep southern roots, Lauren Ward Gierth banked on her charm to garner the trust of her fellow contestants on Netflix’s ‘Million Dollar Secret’ season 2. Her game plan was simple: lie low, build a safe space, develop comfort, and learn secrets, all the while writing everything down to create different strategies for when the time was right. The true crime enthusiast had admittedly arranged to map out all the details in her “journal with highlighters, post-its, and a red serial killer tracking string to use later for my own gain.”

Lauren Gierth’s Bluff of Innocence Helped Her Fly Under the Radar

Lauren Gierth’s motivation for stepping into The Stag at age 43 had nothing to do with the idea of being on a reality series but more about wanting a once-in-a-lifetime experience. She was definitely also in it for the money, yet her two young children were always on the back of her mind as she essentially wanted to prove to them that it’s never too late to try new things. She wanted them to see that they can break every bound if they just put their mind to it, all the while having the time of her life herself by acting up the stereotype of a Southern Belle.

Lauren’s long-term strategy was to come across as non-threatening as possible, which worked despite her incredible social skills, warm personality, witty humor, and facial expressions. We specify the latter because her face essentially conveyed her every thought, ranging from annoyance to surprise and from astonishment to shock, which were further accentuated when she used phrases like “this house of dummies.” She had taken a big risk with her play, since she could have easily been identified as the smart woman she is, but her fellow cast members indeed fell for her misdirection and saw her more as an elder/maternal figure than a real threat.

Lauren Gierth’s Priority Is Her Family and Household

Born and raised in Southwest Louisiana to Jacque Ward and Terry Ward as the eldest of their two daughters, Lauren grew up surrounded by affection, care, love, and support at every turn. She thus always had the confidence to be who she really is, no matter what life threw at her, which she managed to maintain even upon moving out after graduating from high school. She had enrolled at Washington State University for a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology, earning the same without any issues in the summer of 2004. From what we can tell, she subsequently settled in The Evergreen State, only to soon come across the love of her life, Richard Gierth.

Lauren and Richard married in a cozy ceremony surrounded by all their loved ones on July 30, 2011, following which they built a home in Richland before welcoming two beautiful children. Their firstborn is a daughter named Hayden Grace Gierth, who came into the world on October 6, 2015, so she is currently 10 years old and a lover of music, musicals, as well as theatre. Then came a boy they decided to name Hunter Gierth on September 29, 2018, who is now 7 years old and seems deeply passionate about both baseball and chess in equal measure. The Gierths are also proud parents of an adorable dog, plus 2 cuddly cats, which means their family unit comprises not 4 but 7. Together, they often take vacations to experience the world, most recently visiting Florida, the Dominican Republic, and Turks & Caicos.

Therefore, Lauren’s priority is her family – while her husband serves as the breadwinner, she happily chooses to care for their household, manage schedules, and spend quality time with them. Whether it’s school drop-offs/pick-ups, driving her kids to practice, taking her daughter to plays, or chauffeuring her son to tournaments, she does it all while also running the entire house. From chores to groceries to meals, she handles it all with grace, without losing who she really is on the inside. She actually does so by taking care of herself, too – she knows her limits, stops before she reaches them, and manages to regulate herself whenever needed through her passion for running (she does both 5k and 10k runs). It’s also imperative to note that she doesn’t hesitate to step out of her home to hang out with friends from time to time, and has a sound support system in her loving husband, her mother, and her younger sister, Catherine.

Lauren Gierth is a Rising Social Media Content Creator

While it’s true that Lauren has long referred to herself as a stay-at-home mom, her reality today is much different since she does technically have a source of income through self-employment. The 2004 Washington State University sociology graduate had reportedly found a corporate job at World Wide Technology in 2022. She had started as an Inside Sales Representative before being promoted to Sales Operations Manager, but she quit some time after. That’s seemingly when she began sharing mini-vlogs, lifestyle tips, and family content on her social media platforms, unaware it would quickly gain traction. So, today, she continues to do the same, with the only difference being that it now falls under the category of content creation as it reaches a wider audience.

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