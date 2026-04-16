Lauren T: Where is the Million Dollar Secret Season 2 Contestant Now?

While Lauren Tennery stepped foot into The Stag for Netflix’s ‘Million Dollar Secret’ season 2 with the hopes of staying in the shadows, her reality was far different as she got a target on her back. She had hoped to quietly build strong alliances by staying true to who she is – a playful, professional yogi – yet the way she moved simply rubbed some people the wrong way, and things blew over. Her defensiveness didn’t help as suspicions grew, only for strategic players to then take advantage of the situation for their agendas and have her eliminated rather than the secret millionaire.

Lauren Tennery Tried Her Best for the Truth to Win, But to No Avail

Lauren Tennery’s game plan was arguably one of the most convenient yet powerful, as she just had to be herself, enabling her to avoid drama and remain under the radar until she couldn’t. It honestly worked well for her initially as she managed to stay on the down low while the group discussed their theories before successfully eliminating the millionaire, but things changed. Once a new millionaire was selected at random, everyone was on high alert and noting every action to identify possible odd behavior, so Natalie Noisom clocked her doing 3 handstands without reason.

Natalie later discussed what she saw with others, essentially placing a target on Lauren’s back that only grew larger when she tried to compassionately defend herself, as it came out suspicious. It was the former who ended up being eliminated for her aggressive play, but people remained wary of the latter, and that’s when Kat Ellis decided to subtly keep pointing fingers at her to boot her out. The truth is, Kat had figured out the new millionaire’s identity and wanted to maintain an alliance, unaware that they would move the money after the group succeeded in getting Lauren out. The innocent victim in all of the chaos had repeatedly tried to explain her actions and her guiltlessness, but to no avail.

Lauren Tennery is an Experienced Professional in the World of Business and Social Media

A native of South Lake Tahoe, California, Lauren had reportedly realized at an early age that she had a deep passion for business, exploration, and spirituality, driving her to leave home at age 18. She actually relocated all the way to Australia, where she enrolled at one of their leading vocational institutions called TAFE NSW to pursue a degree in Business Administration & Management. She did so while also taking on the role of an Executive Assistant at Sydney’s Off-Piste Ski & Snowboard Simulators to make ends meet before choosing to continue spreading her wings in different ways.

Lauren’s determination to deepen her understanding of discipline, people, and the world subsequently took her to Asia, where she not only studied yoga and meditation but also taught English. Whether it be India, Sri Lanka, or Thailand, she went everywhere before returning to the US in early 2021 and continuing her formal education in the field of business at Santa Monica College. She also became a Shift Lead at the JOEY Restaurant Group for just over two years, ultimately parting ways with the organization in the summer of 2023 to focus more on her core passions.

Lauren has thus been serving as Operations Director/Community Manager at Local Collaborative and Executive Assistant turned Investor Relations Manager at Beach City Capital for over 3 years. As if that’s not enough, she has been a Freelance Public Relations specialist at Slate PR since December 2023, 10 months before she established her own yoga/lifestyle business in Los Angeles. In other words, the 25-year-old is the Founder & Instructor at Graceful Wellness, a multi-dimensional employee, and a rising content creator living by the motto of “Move, Breathe, Explore.”

Lauren Tennery Values Introspection, Interconnection, and Independence in Equal Measure

Although Lauren has learned to adjust to unfamiliar environments through experience, she has also come to understand that what is truly meaningful above all else is connection and conversation. She wholeheartedly believes it is people who make any experience memorable – wheather it be yourself or others – but you first have to know your own mind and be open to change to truly enjoy it all. Therefore, through the world she has seen, people she has met, and hats she has worn while working in various sectors, she now knows she personally values longevity and sustainability. On a professional level, the 500-hour certified yoga teacher and entrepreneur values clarity, efficiency, and leadership, all of which, in one way or another, relate to empathy for others and our world.

Lauren is happily settled in the bustling city of Los Angeles as of writing, where her daily motivation comes from the community she has built there and the Californian sunshine. The young woman enjoys exploring different cultures, immersing herself in her surroundings, and the peace of mind that practicing yoga brings, so she is determined to keep honing her passions. In fact, most recently, in February 2026, she took a girls’ trip to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where she experienced the local culture and the Carnival with her arms wide open. We should also mention that whenever Lauren is not working, traveling, or forming new bonds, she is consciously spending quality time with loved ones to strengthen their already tight-knit bonds. These loved ones include her friends, parents, siblings, and niblings.

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