Kat: Where is the Million Dollar Secret Season 2 Contestant Now?

When Katherine “Kat” Ellis entered Netflix’s ‘Million Dollar Secret’ season 2, she made it clear she was going to play a game of subtle deception. She asserted that while she had no intention of particularly lying about herself, she was going to lean into the “dumb blonde” stereotype to make her fellow contestants feel comfortable. She hoped to earn everyone’s trust this way, all the while coming across as just an alliance, not a threat, which worked wonders for her at almost every step.

Kat Ellis Caught On to the Identity of the Second Secret Millionaire Before Anyone Else

Kat’s strategy of playing a “dumb blonde” to lay low while also coming across as warm had the desired effect on day 1 of the experience, as she was deemed friendly. The fact that she made sure to bomb the very first challenge by shooting her arrow at the portrait of someone entirely different from the person she had chosen further solidified her klutzy standing. She said, “I really just want to cruise along as a passenger princess for as long as I can, until I am forced to take over the driver’s seat and start making big moves,” and that’s what she did. Kat let others talk about their suspicions until after the second elimination, realizing then that the host spoke only of the secret millionaire’s agenda, not any other.

Kaleb Moon had previously spoken with Kat, Umeko Peterson, and Hunter Call about wearing his hat, stating that he had also been given a secret agenda and would get an extra vote in elimination if he succeeded. However, the reward was actually a kill shot, because he was indeed the secret millionaire, and he used it on Tarek Ahmed instead of any of the 3 individuals who had helped him. So, even though Kat figured out the truth, she chose to have his back because she knew maintaining such an alliance could be extremely beneficial in the long run. She got Hunter and Umeko on her side, too, before positioning herself in a way that she could receive the next clue and then use it to point the finger elsewhere. Her efforts led to Lauren T. being booted.

Kat Ellis is Embracing Her Dream Career as a Lifestyle and Sports Content Creator

It was reportedly back when Kat was just a young girl growing up in Boston, Massachusetts, when she first fell head over heels in love with the world of sports and sports journalism. Therefore, by the time she was in her senior year of high school, she knew she wanted to pursue a career in the same field, driving her to apply for internships at various media platforms. She wanted experience, which Burlington Cable Access Television provided by hiring her as a producer, presenter, and public-speaking intern from March to May 2017. Kat subsequently enrolled at The University of Alabama for a Bachelor’s degree in Media, only to land another internship soon after – she worked at BamaStyle from December 2017 to May 2018.

The young woman then transferred to Boston University for its Television & Film program, which she pursued while also working full-time jobs at various organizations. She was an Intern at Bottomline Technologies from June to August 2018, before becoming the Team Manager of Boston University’s Men’s Ice Hockey from August 2019 to May 2019. She then served as a Production Intern at NBC Sports Boston until September 2019, and then worked at WFXT Boston 25 News as a Sports Production Assistant until January 2020. Kat was even the On-Air Talent for Boston University Athletics until she graduated in the summer of 2021, after which she immediately got a chance to be an On-Air Talent at Barstool Sports.

Kat left her position there in February 2022, joined Fallen Media as a Talent & Executive Producer in July, and proudly remained there until she decided it was time to go solo in August 2023. In the two years after graduation, she hosted the ‘Chicks University’ podcast, the Barstool Sports Snapchat show, and Fallen Media’s ‘She’s Got Game’ daily Snapchat show. Since then, Kat has launched her own YouTube channel, established the ‘Out Of His League’ series as a host/producer, and reported on the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament in 2024 and 2025. She has even partnered with ESPN, the NHL, the MLB, Bauer Hockey, The Today Show, and many other such organizations. In fact, in 2025, she made history with NESN as part of the first-ever all-women broadcast for a Boston Red Sox game.

Kat Ellis is a Proud Dog Parent Alongside the Love of Her Life

Although Kat has reportedly always had a special place in her heart for ice hockey, it has grown multifold since the late 2010s, when she became romantically involved with Jake Wise. The Florida-born, Massachusetts-raised athlete played for Boston University during the 2018-2019 season before transferring to Ohio State University after the pandemic, then went professional in 2023. It was while he was at Boston University that he met local sports enthusiast Kat. They both felt such a strong connection that they soon began dating.

One thing led to another, and the two made their relationship official by celebrating their love in the presence of their loved ones on April 30, 2019. So, while he currently plays for the Colorado Eagles in the American Hockey League (AHL), his girlfriend of 7 years is a sports journalist, and they both support each other at every turn. The two are also doting dog parents, having adopted an adorable chocolate Labrador named Rookie in February 2024. They fondly refer to him as their son.

Read More: Lauren T: Where is the Million Dollar Secret Season 2 Contestant Now?