Kasey: Where is the Million Dollar Secret Season 2 Contestant Now?

While Kacey Coffey’s strategy coming into Netflix’s ‘Million Dollar Secret’ season 2 was to be as honest and warm as possible, the reality of her gameplay ended up being rather different. The truth is, she believed her fellow contestants would walk into the experience with a “super calculated” mindset in the hopes of outperforming one another, so she wanted to focus on connection. However, she hadn’t realized precisely how cutthroat it would all be, leaving her no choice but to quickly step up, make some moves, and form alliances with those she trusted early on.

Kasey Coffey’s Actions Kept Her in the Middle of the Pack

The very first thing Kasey Coffey noticed when she stepped into this game of deception and manipulation was that almost everyone had taken those terms to heart, so she was extremely careful. In fact, she spent her initial few days at The Stag simply focusing on natural conversations, knowing asking pointed questions or discussing suspicions early on would paint a target on her back. She was vocal about who she didn’t wholly trust during the first challenge, as it demanded a name, but she was able to subtly back her opinion, so no one really questioned her further.

Kasey’s early wariness was based purely on first impressions, so she herself hadn’t put much weight into it because she knew people would gradually start showing their true colors. That’s precisely what they did by the time the third elimination dinner rolled around, by which point she believed she had managed to get a pretty good read on all of their true selves. Therefore, her pick for the secret millionaire was Kaleb Moon due to his suddenly odd, panicky movements, but not many sided with her, and the group ultimately booted someone else. They had no idea back then she was actually right, only for it to work in her favor as she essentially remained on the down low and not be perceived as a threat.

Kasey Coffey is a Thriving Creative Professional in the World of Art, Food, and Media

As a Washington native with Thai roots, Kasey Coffey was reportedly just a young girl when she first developed an interest in all things creative, as it enabled her to really express herself. Her passion for the field only grew as the years passed, so she ended up attending the University of Oregon for a Bachelor’s degree in Advertising after briefly studying Journalism abroad. She had enrolled at the University College of London in London, England, for around a year in 2013 before returning to the US for her degree, earning the same without any issues in 2014.

Kasey subsequently relocated to New York in 2015, where she gradually established a career for herself as a Freelance Art Director and Designer with experience across multiple sectors. Whether it be beauty, lifestyle, or wellness, she was careful in the way she garnered experience across industries since she knew she needed good reviews and a solid network to really thrive. Little did she know her efforts would start yielding results within a few short years. So today, with a decade under her belt, she is arguably one of the most successful freelancers in her field.

Kasey’s clients include Bare Minerals, Benefit Cosmetics, Condé Nast, Elf Cosmetics, Garnier, Heyday, Love Wellness, MAC Cosmetics, Maybelline, and Supergoop, among many others. She has worked with them on a variety of campaigns, starting at the design stage after brainstorming, until everything has been put in order after shoots/content creation. As if that’s not enough, on a little bit more of a personal level, she is also a culinary creative who is not only active on social media but also has a newsletter called Fish Sauce In My Bag. Her food content focuses particularly on Thai cuisine, with the aim of exploring its cultural significance while also inspiring emotional curiosity because food is often about feelings, too.

Kasey Coffey is a Family-Oriented, Happily Married Dog Mom

Since a large portion of Kasey’s family continues to reside in Washington to this day, the Brooklyn, New York, resident often travels to spend as much quality time there as possible. From what we can tell, she shares an extra special bond with her beloved grandmother, with them connecting over food, traditional recipes, and Thai consumption history more than anything else. As for who she is closest to in her everyday life, that will be her forever love, Bjorn Johnson, with whom she has been happily romantically involved since around the summer of 2015. They reportedly got engaged in February 2023 after almost 8 years together, before tying the knot in a cozy, intimate ceremony surrounded by all their loved ones in October 2025.

We should also mention that Kasey and Bjorn are proud dog parents, having adopted an adorable Bernese Mountain Dog fur baby in September 2022 – they named him Butter. He was sadly diagnosed with severe hip dysplasia when he was just 6 months old, but his humans did their best to provide him with the care he needed, and so he had managed to make a full recovery by September 2023. It’s also imperative to note that Kasey has wanderlust, so whenever she is not working as a Freelance Art Director, immersing herself in food content creation, or trying new establishments across New York, she travels. She visited France in 2013, Portugal and Thailand in 2018, Mexico in 2023, and Greece in 2025. She has also explored several National Parks across the US, including Yosemite and the Grand Canyon.

Read More: Hunter: Where is the Million Dollar Secret Season 2 Contestant Now?