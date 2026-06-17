Where Was Alone Season 13 Filmed?

History’s ‘Alone‘ is a survival reality series that follows ten survivalists from different walks of life and nations who are dropped in the middle of the wilderness with a backpack with basic necessities. Season 13, which is also titled ‘Alone: World Championship,’ follows a similar format but with fresh survivalists from around the globe, including Wales, Slovenia, the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. Their survival skills are put to the test as they are dropped into the Arctic Circle, where they must build shelters, endure extreme weather, and face wild predators, such as moose, grizzly bears, and wolves. All they have are ten survival tools and camera gear to self-document their journeys. The last person standing is set to win the grand cash prize of $500,000 and earn the bragging rights of being the first-ever ‘Alone’ world champion. In the 13th season, the contestants must overcome the challenges of the Arctic Circle wilderness in a mountainous region of the Northwest Territories.

Alone Season 13 Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘Alone’ season 13 reportedly took place in Yukon, especially near the setting of the 11th season around the Richardson Mountains. From what we can tell, principal photography for the 13th round commenced in September 2024 and went on for several weeks before wrapping up within the same year. One of the crew members, Brendan George Ko, took to social media and shared a few words of gratitude for being a part of the project. He stated, “Alone Season 13, absolutely grateful to come back to shooting this show again and being reunited with my Alone family at ITV and the safety team at White Cap.”

Richardson Mountains, Yukon

The cast and crew of the show’s first-ever World Championship headed to The Richardson Mountains, located west of the Mackenzie River in northern Yukon, Canada. The extremely remote and unforgiving Arctic environment proved ideal for testing the resilience, resourcefulness and endurance of the contestants of season 13. The mountainous region is marked not only by vast stretches of unexplored wilderness but also by limited greenery and a freezing climate deep inside the Arctic Circle, which only raises the stakes for the participants.

The presence of grizzly bears, wolves, sub-zero temperatures, the absence of human civilization, and the scarcity of food resources amplify the sense of isolation, thus making the region a battleground for the cast members. Therefore, as they strive to survive in ‘Alone’ season 13, they are forced to endure several challenges, both physical and mental, to emerge victorious in their struggle against the wild elements of nature.

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