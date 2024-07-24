Aaron Doucette: Where is the Resurrected Rides Car Owner Now?

Created by Rick Hurvitz, ‘Resurrected Rides’ is a car restoration reality show that transforms old and neglected vehicles into head-turning customs that exude the personalities of their owners. Besides the charming team of mechanics working on upgrading the rides, the debut season of the Netflix series chose struggling car owners with memorable personalities and even played pranks on them. Aaron, a dance instructor with a 2001 Honda Prelude, was the only one to be spared from Chris Redd’s antics. He was, however, a lively and energetic participant, breaking into dance whenever he got excited.

The crew shone with creativity when it came to upgrading the Prelude, tuning it up, and giving it a comic book look with black ink stripes on red. They didn’t hold back on the interior either, with its Lamborghini-style vertical doors opening to a Type R scheme of red and black leather with two-toned Alcantara suede. To top it all off, the car’s boot housed a DJ setup with an infinity mirror, leaving Aaron in disbelief. As the beaming dancer drove into the sunset with his girlfriend for her birthday, we were left with some curiosity regarding the lively LA resident’s activities since.

Aaron Doucette Released His New Album

Hailing from the small town of Conroe, Texas, Aaron Doucette is building himself up as a performer in both singing and dance in Los Angeles, California. Since his appearance on the show, he has taken the stage at various events and released his new album. Turning 28 on September 12, 2023, the artist talked about his journey and in true rapper fashion, hyped himself up generously as he released his ‘Pick & Roll’ music video. “All I love doing is entertaining and making people happy,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’ve created timeless memories here in LA and I’m undeniably one of the greatest talents to ever exist. God wouldn’t have created me otherwise. Do what you love and never give up.”

With Christmas around the corner, Aaron performed at a private event in Beverly Hills and in Atwater Village at Atwater Tree Lighting’s Christmas Tree Lighting Event. He put on a phenomenal show along with the DJ, gathering large crowds around the stage and having a grand dance party led by his signature energy. A prominent day in Aaron’s career came on May 3, 2024, when he celebrated the release of his latest album, ‘Hey, It’s Me A.D!,’ with a party.

“My purpose has always been to inspire the world with my talents and true nature,” wrote Aaron in an Instagram post. “It’s a blessing to finally have reached this point and thank you to everyone who made it possible!” He ran into rap artist Soulja Boy a few days later, clicking pictures and feeling inspired. The artist became the life of the party in June when he performed at a bar mitzvah, spreading smiles and joy as the kids danced to his beats. Aaron’s four albums and one EP are quickly gaining views on Spotify, with his production quality improving with each release. One can always look forward to his next music video being uploaded to the YouTube channel, which will likely show off his prowling Honda Prelude Type R.

Aaron’s Girlfriend is His Number One Supporter

Aaron is an LA resident who is propelled by a community that includes those he has known from the time he began dancing, having made most of his friends through his journey with the art form. Many of them showed up to his album release party, grooving to beats with him while celebrating his accomplishments. One of Aaron’s biggest supporters is Jacqueline Alexis, his girlfriend and manager. She is a robust pillar of support for the artist, booking him for events, designing his covers, and planning his digital portfolio. Her efforts were paramount when it came to putting him on ‘Resurrected Rides,’ and she continues to cheer on the rising star every step of the way.

