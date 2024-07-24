Willy Roberts: Where is the Resurrected Rides Car Owner Now?

Netflix’s ‘Resurrected Rides’ introduces us to a variety of interesting personalities both on the crew and among those selected to have their cars upgraded. Created by Rick Hurvitz, the debut season of the show featured Willy Roberts as a beneficiary whose 2000 Ford Ranger received incredible modifications. Roberts himself stood out as a conspiracy theory podcaster whose comical character was amplified with loud fashion choices.

Despite his presumed paranoia of the government, Willy easily saw through host Chris Redd’s attempts to prank him as a CIA agent. His belief in the high probability of a civilizational apocalypse prompted the mechanic team to upgrade his truck along a survival theme. Fitted with an exterior cage, bullet-proof panels, lifted suspension, a water filtration system, and a grapple launcher, the now monstrous Ford Ranger became the perfect survival offroader that blew Willy away. With his eccentricities and genuine love for his family, the podcaster won over members of the crew while intriguing curious viewers to learn more about him.

Willy Roberts is an Actor and Conspiracy Podcaster

A native of San Diego, California, Willy’s professional life is divided between his steadily flowing episodes of the ‘Real Life Sci-Fi’ podcast and small-time acting roles, majorly in comedic parody productions. Starting in 2014, the ‘Real Life Sci-Fi’ podcast broadcasted its 464th episode on July 17, 2024. With Willy hosting them in his quirky style, recent episodes have discussed topics like what happened to Randy Quaid, whether the CIA used modern art to win the Cold War, the existence of shadow people, and what life on earth could possibly be alien.

A highlight of Willy’s latest acting performances was with ‘The Nexus,’ a horror anthology series on Amazon Prime. He acted out the supporting role of Kent Logman in the episode ‘Companion,’ and helped out with art design on ‘Best Offer.’ June 2024 saw him wrap up Season 14 of ‘The Talk,’ a show he began working on in 2016. He also cranked up his zany humor while acting in a ‘Sildenafil Penis’ music video for Ass Life, an LA-based band.

Willy Bought Another Car and Faced Physical Hardships

Among Willy’s modes of transit besides the decked-out 2000 Ford Ranger, he also owned a glitzy purple kick scooter that got stolen in June 2024. However, his sense of humor was not lost along with it, as he took to Instagram and wrote, “If you see someone riding my stolen scooter around, tell em they don’t look as good on it!” The ‘Resurrected Rides’ participant also apparently owns or bought a Subaru, and sarcastically talked about how it was going just as fast as all the other luxury cars on the road. On November 23, 2023, his birthday, Willy shared that he had a wonderful year but that his baker’s cyst popped and that he had to briefly use a cane because of it.

Willy also seemed to underscore the growing discomforts of his age as he talked about five to six tears in his knees, despite which he continues to play basketball. “So happy to only be visiting the Dr. and not the knife,” he wrote in the caption of an X-ray he shared on Instagram. “What was so funny was the doctor recommending that I cut back on activities. Haha! My previous 5 or 6 tears were not from too much activity. 1st off, I was made weird. After my first tear – They told me I would tear the other knee. And then all of my tears after that were because the screws were in an ‘outdated spot.’ Can I get a refund on those surgeries please!”

Willy Travels and Cosplays With His Family

As seen from his time on the show, Willy appears to be a delightful father and husband, with his family always seeming eager to spend time with him. He and his wife, Seana, lovingly raise their young son, who graduated kindergarten at the end of May 2024. The nuclear family enjoys various activities, including traveling to theme parks, Hollywood locations, movies, esoteric events, and playing together. They frequently cosplay characters from franchises they like, dressing up as personalities from ‘Star Wars,’ ‘Ghostbusters,’ ‘X-Men,’ and DC’s ‘Justice League’ among others. Willy often visits gaming zones with his son, once calling himself a professional kid when he scored two Mario soft toys in one grab of a claw machine.

The podcaster also attended DJ Aphrodite’s sold-out 25th-anniversary show in March, dancing for hours and getting two of his classic albums autographed by the artist. Willy and Seana celebrated the seventh anniversary of their marriage on April 8, 2024, with the happy husband drawing on his editing skills and photoshopping them riding a purple dragon together. The couple ventured to the Lucha VaVoom de La Liz club and enjoyed an evening of shredded wrestlers, comedy, and burlesque.

