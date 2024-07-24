Steven Nelson: Where is the Car Expert From Resurrected Rides Now?

A modern and more comedic version of ‘Pimp My Ride,’ Netflix’s ‘Resurrected Rides’ follows a team of automotive experts who put their skills to good use in order to transform rugged and beaten-up cars into masterpieces customized to match the personality of the owner. Created by Rick Hurvitz, the show is hosted by the comedian Chris Redd, who ambushes car owners in a pleasant manner and takes their cars to the garage to fix them. One of the quietest and most talented car experts on the team is Steven Nelson, who goes above and beyond to add several creative yet functional features to the vehicle.

Steven Nelson Married the Love of His Life in 2019

Born to John Nelson, Steven Nelson has been fascinated with various gadgets, including cars, since his early days. Apart from being a tech guy, he enjoys geeking out on math and science. The self-proclaimed car-collating nerd specializes in all things composite and plastic and covers the composites and technological aspects of the job. A keen decision-maker, Steven is quite cautious with work and thinks through before moving ahead with any task at hand. Dubbed a “mad car scientist,” his innate skills and temperament are on full display while dealing with carbon fiber or any ultra-modern technology.

From the looks of it, Steven began dating Ahbreaun around the early 2010s. On July 30, 2014, the couple welcomed an adorable son into their world and named him Jackson Eric. The two embraced parenthood with open arms and have turned out to be great pillars of support to their son. After nearly four years of parenting Jackson with Ahbreaun as his girlfriend, Steven decided to take the next step in their relationship and popped the question to his better half while they were on a trip surrounded by mountains in May 2018. On September 19, 2019, the two finally got married in the presence of their loved ones and began a new chapter of their lives. Alongside Jackson, they are also parents to a furry little dog named Tebow.

Steven Nelson Brilliantly Balances His Personal and Professional Life

After spending a few months in Los Angeles shooting ‘Resurrected Rides,’ Steven Nelson returned to his family and shop in and around Lakewood, Colorado, in early August 2023. Apart from being focused on his store, Nelson Racing Design, he also ensures to devote his time to Ahbreaun, Jackson, and Tebow. Like a supportive husband, Steven is ever present in the life of his wife and son whenever they need him, especially since Jackson underwent a traumatic incident when just 5 weeks after his birth. In September 2023, which marked the 9th year to the day that changed their lives forever, Ahbreaun shared that their son “was shaken and severely injured when he was 5 weeks old by someone who was supposed to have his best interest at heart.”

Since then, the pair have tried their best to live with it and give their son the life he deserves. She expressed her gratitude toward Steven, writing, “I am so blessed to have my husband and Jackson’s father Steven because he will be the role model, the best friend, and the mentor to my little boy because that is exactly what he deserves. I am so thankful for my family and that we have moved mountains for Jackson and he’s remained strong and resilient despite his past.” A couple of months later, in late October, the couple traveled all the way to Las Vegas, Nevada, and attended Marshmello’s concert.

In early December, Steven gave an interesting update on the professional front, sharing pictures taken at his store and highlighting that the work related to “shop expansion + storage/assembly shop” was 90% accomplished. Christmas at the Nelsons was celebrated with great vigor and enthusiasm. The year 2024 brought with it more family time for Steven, Ahbreaun and Jackson. The trio also had their annual get-together with the family of Ahbreaun’s sister in February, cherishing their bond and creating fun memories. Apart from the snippets from his personal life, the “full-time carbon legend part-time Meme maker” keeps sharing work-related posts for automobile enthusiasts.

