Don Abenante: Where is the Metal Fabricator From Resurrected Rides Now?

The creation of Rick Hurvitz, Netflix’s ‘Resurrected Rides,’ acquaints us with a car owner in each episode whose ride is on the rugged side and could do with some upgrades. Comedian Chris Redd takes over and hands the vehicle over to a team of automotive experts, each specializing in different aspects. They work together, and by the end, they totally transform the car and reveal it to the owner, who is usually elated and emotional. Mechanical Engineer and Metal Fabricator Don Abenante is one of the funniest and most animated personalities on the team, sparking intrigue in the minds of the viewers.

Don Abenante Found His True Calling Because of His Father

Hailing from Warren, Rhode Island, Don Abenante is the beloved son of MaryJean Wilson and grew up alongside a younger sister. He developed an affinity towards the world of a diesel mechanic at a young age since he tagged along with his father as the latter worked on his projects as a diesel mechanic. In fact, just at the tender age of 10, Don served as his father’s assistant in building a vintage boat. The father-son duo desired to build a car together. Though they settled on a 1970 Chevelle and started saving up to buy it, their dream remained unfulfilled as his father sadly departed from this world due to alcoholism when Don was around 15.

Talking about it on his social media account, Don stated, “He (Don’s father) dreamed of me rolling into school when I got my permit with the car him and I built. We found this Chevelle and it was time to pull the trigger. I was fired up and so was he. He passed away suddenly, I was left stranded and lost. The owner of the car was amazing he held onto it for a few months while I worked at Burger King. Long story short my grandpa funded the rest of the cash and I had my dream car.” He added that he tried to build it over three times but couldn’t.

Though Don could never fill the void left by his father, he is grateful for the heaps of memories they created together and the teachings he inculcated in his son. He credits his father for instilling in him the burning desire to fulfill his goals in life. Don honored his father’s legacy by following in his footsteps and opting to graduate in Automotive and Diesel Technology. The Mechanical Engineer then set out into the world and worked as an Automotive Technician for a while. He found his calling when he got the chance to work on a 157-foot yacht. Thus, he went on to work on several marine vessels for about a decade.

Don Abenante Also Has a Few Credits in the World of Acting

Don’s life took a significant turn when he was approached to star in Bravo’s ‘Below Deck’ season 3. Following a short but noticeable stint as a Deckhand/Second Engineer on the show, he put all his focus on his projects as a welder fabricator and engineer. Labeled an “Engineering Whiz,” he has also put his knowledge to practice for multiple reputed undertakings, including ‘Salvage 2 Savage’ — particularly with their Tesla conversion in 2022. Not just that, Don also has some great acting chops, which can be seen in the film, ‘Jammerz.’ However, his true passion lies in metal fabrication. When he is designing or building something, as well as working with the engines of various kinds of automobiles or boats, the final product is sure to be exceptionally unique.

The Gearhead Continues to Excel At His Professional Ventures

Don Abenante has made a name for himself in the world of automotive engineering and has worked on some grand projects over the years. Since May 2020, he has been dedicated to furthering his passion for welding and manufacturing at his own venture — Retro Fabworks. In fact, he has his own shop now, wherein he spends time doing what he loves to do. After years of planning and hard work, Don realized one of his dreams in 2023, as he enthusiastically shared with the world that Retro Fabworks is home to “the first AWD 59 Elcamino powered by the mighty Ford Godzilla.”

Don is quite active on social media and keeps churning out fascinating content for all his automobile enthusiasts by sharing snippets of his creations on his Instagram profile and in-depth videos on his YouTube channel. In December 2023, Don shared that he is all set to work on fulfilling a dream he and his father had when he was young — revamping a 1970 Chevelle, the first car he ever owned.

In a vulnerable post, he stated, “I have had this car for 21 years now and built it over three times. it has been the catalyst for all my energy into fabricating. It has been my dream the last ten years to get her into the 8s. Miss you old man let’s get the Chevelle back rocking again in your name.” In April 2024, he shared an emotional video on his YouTube channel, promising his subscribers to give them updates on the project to turn the Chevelle into a real Street Cruiser as a tribute to his beloved father. When he is not doing that or sharing updates on his Awd Elcamino, Don loves to hang out with his family and friends, cuddle with his furry buddy, or travel to his heart’s content.

