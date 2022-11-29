Aaron Motacek From Love Without Borders: Everything We Know

Bravo TV’s ‘Love Without Borders’ follows five singles who are prepared to uproot their life and leave everything behind in search of true love beyond the borders. It is a daring social experiment for people who have failed to find love in the United States. Each of them will take a trip to an undisclosed foreign country where they will meet their perfect life partner. However, the cast must beware that the journey will be last-minute, and they won’t have time to meet or even communicate with their partner before departing the United States.

One of the eligible bachelors on the show is Aaron Motacek, who sets on his new journey to find the love of his life in an unknown destination. His uplifting personality piqued the fans’ curiosity about his personal life. Naturally, many must wish to know more about Aaron’s childhood, family, and career as well as whether he will go far with his pre-decided partner. Well, let’s find out everything we know.

Aaron Motacek’s Age and Background

A native of Fargo, North Dakota, Aaron grew up in a loving family and was 31 when ‘Love Without Borders’ commenced filming. The star celebrates his birthday on February, 6. Aaron comes from a very close-knit family, whose identity he has kept away from the limelight. As per sources, Aaron has a brother who is an optometrist.

Having won the North Dakota Scholars Scholarship in 2008, Aaron attended the University of North Dakota where he majored in biology and graduated with a bachelor’s degree. He was a research assistant cum assistant lab manager at a Bio-Tech Start-Up from September 2013 to October 2014, where he was in charge of running diagnostic tests for research and development purposes. He further ran tests for vaccines against multiple infectious diseases.

From August 2016 to May 2020, Aaron attended the Illinois College of Optometry (ICO) in Chicago where he was a doctoral student and won the Presidential Scholarship along with the GP Contact Lens Clinical Excellence Award. During his stay at ICO, he was the President of the Private Practice club for a year between August 2018 and August 2019.

The star further belonged to the Phi Beta Kappa sorority as well at ICO. Before his admission to ICO, Aaron had also conducted some research in the famous institution of Caltech for around seven months in 2015. Along with having various coding certificates, he also completed the Harvard computing course in 2021.

Aaron Motacek’s Profession

Aaron Motacek is a full-stack web developer and an optometrist. Aaron began his career as an entrepreneur in 2015 when he started his own photography company called Motalife Photography. Therein, he worked with photo editing tools and did headshots for different artists. The talented star went on to work as an Optometric Technician at Moorhead Vision Association where he worked for nine months from September 2015 to May 2016. At the same time, Aaron was also working for TLC Laser Eye Centers as a surgical consultant from August 2015 to August 2016.

The optometrist served as one of the board members of SOLutioN or the Student Leadership Network to help in promoting the future of optometry in private practice. The entrepreneur also started his own company in 2017 called MealPrep Calculator, which is still running. Additionally, he performs part-time optometry work for 20/20 Vision Express. He presently works at MineralBuddy and Virtue Eye Care as a web designer and developer.

Aaron Motacek’s Partner

The openly gay star, Aaron is paired up with his perfect partner, Mael Lucas on the show, ‘Love Without Borders’ with whom the star attempts to build a strong connection. Aaron is known to prioritize long-standing relationships over meaningless flings. For the same reason, he joined the show to find the love of his love, as his hometown had pretty limited options when it came to his heart. The star leaves his hometown to find love across borders probably in Paris, France where Mael resides. Mael is reportedly working as a masseur. Things are looking good for the pair as our beloved optometrist had reportedly told Mael, “This is what it feels like to fall in love again.” We hope to see more from the couple and wish them luck in their future endeavors.

