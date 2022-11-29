Danna Richards From Love Without Borders: Everything We Know

Finding a soulmate is truly a daunting task, especially when you feel there’s no one for you in your country. Bravo TV’s ‘Love Without Borders’ is a dating reality series that gives finding true love a whole new definition. The show features five singles who do not think that their perfect partner might live just down the road. The show takes the participants to a different country, where they get to interact and hopefully fall in love with a stranger. The creators of the show have meticulously chosen these strangers as they believe that these strangers living outside the United States would be the perfect match for the stars of the show.

Danna Richards is one of the individuals introduced to viewers during Season 1 of the reality dating show. The reality TV personality joined the show after becoming aware of the difficulty of finding love in her hometown. Danna, who was seeking happiness and love, chose to place her trust in the creators when it seemed she had tried everything in her hometown. Naturally, her admirers are eager to explore more about her life, and we are here to share everything we know!

Danna Richards’ Age, Early Life, and Background

Hailing from Livingston, Montana, Danna is quite close to her family. She currently lives on the road breathing in the air of adventurous life in her retrofitted Sprinter Van. The star was born on August 8, 1985 and was 38 years old while filming the show. She is very close to her brother Alex with whom she shares a deep sibling bond. In October 2021, Danna lost her grandfather, whom she was very close to, and grieved his passing.

Her family is super proud of this incredibly talented star; however, her father might not be completely onboard with the idea that she has to leave her hometown and travel overseas. After completing her high school education, the star went on to pursue her college degree from Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts where she studied music.

Danna Richards’ Profession

The star found her passion for music and completed her degree in music from Berklee College of Music where she is currently working as a Front Desk Supervisor for over a decade since September 2010. Danna is a pretty famous celebrity on YouTube and has a major following list of over 59,000 subscribers. For her ‘My Nine To Five’ YouTube project, the talented musician cum songwriter used to upload one song every day for a year that garnered her quite the attention that she deserves as an artist. Danna creates her music on the piano, acoustic guitar, and ukulele. When she is not creating a muse for the ears, the star is busy living her free-spirited life. Danna has traveled across Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Utah, and California while traversing the nation.

Danna Richards’ Partner

When it comes to love, all of us are ready to make some hard decisions that require making compromises. This is exactly what Danna is willing to do on ‘Love Without Borders.’ She is ready to settle down and leave her life on the road. The star is paired with a handsome entrepreneur and regenerative farmer, Brian Dilleen who hails from Oranmore, Republic of Ireland. He is the owner of Mad Yolk Farms, an ethical farm that doesn’t employ any digging methods to protect the land or ecosystem. The pair does seem like the perfect match, however, only time will tell. Nevertheless, we hope they stand by each other and grow together on and off-screen.

Read More: Love Without Borders’ Aaron Motacek: Everything We Know