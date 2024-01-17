Aaron Quinn: Where is Denise Huskins’ Husband Now?

The documentary ‘American Nightmare’ on Netflix delves into a case that captured the nation’s interest. Denise Huskins was kidnapped from her residence, prompting suspicions to fall on her boyfriend, Aaron Quinn, with whom she resided. However, upon Denise’s return, both law enforcement and the media refused to acknowledge any criminal activity against them. Instead, they became hostile towards Aaron and Denise, accusing them of deceiving the public with their actions and squandering federal and state resources. In the documentary, Aaron Quinn actively participates to recount his side of the story and detail the events that transpired.

Aaron Quinn was Suspected by the Police

In 2015, Aaron Quinn resided on Mare Island with his girlfriend Denise Huskins, with both working together as physiotherapists. They had initiated their relationship in 2014. Aaron’s ex-fiancée, Andrea, also worked alongside them and Aaron had maintained communication with her, occasionally expressing a desire for reconciliation. In March 2015 Denise discovered text messages between Aaron and Andrea, leading to a heated argument on March 25, 2015, after a night of drinking. Recognizing his love for Denise, Aaron decided to take proactive steps to overcome his feelings for Andrea. He sought professional help to navigate through his emotions and become a better partner for Denise.

In the dead of night, around 3 a.m. on March 25, intruders entered Aaron and Denise’s home, claiming it was a robbery. They swiftly blindfolded Aaron using zip ties and administered sedatives, leaving him disoriented. Although Aaron sensed a similar situation unfolding for Denise, he couldn’t hear her voice. When he regained consciousness around 11 a.m. on the living room couch downstairs, Denise was nowhere to be found. Shortly after, Aaron received a text demanding a ransom of $11,000, accompanied by a warning not to involve the police. Conflicted about the course of action, he ultimately chose to alert the authorities, unsure of the safety and well-being of Denise.

Upon recounting his story to the Vallejo police, Aaron was met with disbelief. The authorities found his narrative implausible, subjecting him to an intense 18-hour interrogation. They probed extensively into his relationship with Andrea, insinuating his potential involvement in Denise’s disappearance. Additionally, Aaron was compelled to undergo a lie detector test, during which he was informed that he had allegedly failed. Feeling overwhelmed and under immense pressure, Aaron decided to seek legal representation. He called a lawyer, who promptly intervened, removing him from the interrogation environment. The lawyer listened to Aaron’s account and, unlike the police, believed his side of the story.

Aaron experienced a sense of relief the following day when an audio clip of Denise surfaced, providing clear evidence of her being alive. When Denise reappeared at her childhood home 48 hours after the abduction, Aaron felt an overwhelming sense of gratitude. However, his relief was tinged with distress over the media’s portrayal of Denise and their unwillingness to accept her account of the kidnapping. Despite the evidence of Denise’s ordeal, both Aaron and Denise found themselves labeled as perpetrators of a hoax by the Police Department. The authorities accused them of wasting government time and resources, adding to their harrowing experience.

Aaron Quin is a Physiotherapist Even Today

After Matthew Muller was apprehended as the perpetrator of Denise Huskins’ kidnapping and assault, Aaron steadfastly stood by her side, offering unwavering support. Together, they addressed the media, reaffirming that their version of events had been truthful all along. Aaron later discovered that the results of the lie detector test had been inconclusive, and he had been misled by the authorities. In March 2015, alongside Denise, Aaron co-authored the book ‘Victim F: From Crime Victims to Suspects to Survivors.’ They shared their harrowing ordeal through interviews and public appearances, shedding light on their experience and challenging the initial misjudgments and accusations.

In 2016, Aaron and Denise took legal action against the City of Vallejo, filing a lawsuit. Despite the police department’s refusal to acknowledge the allegations made against them, the case was settled outside of court in 2018. The city agreed to compensate Aaron and Denise with $2.5 million. By this point, the couple had been engaged since March 2017, and they tied the knot in September 2018.

In 2020, Aaron welcomed his first child, a daughter named Olivia, and in 2022, he and Denise became parents once again, naming their second daughter Naomi. Aaron, maintaining his profession as a physiotherapist, is also a Doctor of Physical Therapy. Initially, he had kept the traumatic events in his personal life separate from his public identity, aspiring to be recognized foremost as a successful physiotherapist. However, Aaron has come to realize that part of his healing involves embracing and accepting his story, signaling a shift towards owning and sharing his experiences.

