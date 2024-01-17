Matthew Muller: Where is the Convicted Rapist Now?

The high-profile case involving the home invasion and abduction of Denise Huskins gained national attention, earning the moniker “Gone Girl.” Many doubted the authenticity of Denise’s kidnapping, suspecting her of orchestrating a ruse, akin to the plot of the movie with the same title. However, the eventual conviction of Matthew Muller in the case shed light on the true events. The Netflix documentary, ‘American Nightmare,’ explores Muller’s background and explores his connections to other criminal activities.

Who is Matthew Muller?

Matthew Muller served in the US Marine Corps from 1995 to 1997, stationed in Okinawa, Japan. During his time there, he worked in a newspaper off-base and frequently played the trumpet in the Marine Corps band. After completing his military service, Muller returned to California, where he pursued his education, graduating summa cum laude. Subsequently, he gained admission to Harvard Law School. During his third year at law school, Muller began experiencing various illnesses and developed extreme paranoia, believing that the government was monitoring all his activities. In the summer of 2008, he received a diagnosis of bipolar disorder. Despite his health challenges, Muller successfully graduated and commenced his career as a lawyer.

In 2013, Muller held a position as an immigration lawyer at the Kerosky Purves & Bogue firm. However, his professional license faced suspension within the same year due to his failure to pay the required annual dues. Subsequently, he was disbarred upon revelations that he had accepted a payment exceeding $1000 from a client but failed to initiate the green card application process for them. Nevertheless, Muller’s engagement in criminal and unlawful activities had begun several years before these professional setbacks.

In 2009, a woman named Tracey, residing in Palo Alto, was asleep in her home when Muller forcibly entered. He proceeded to restrain her hands, blindfold her, and inform her of his intention to sexually assault her. In response to Tracey’s pleas, expressing her distress, Muller decided not to carry out any harm. Advising her to enhance her safety by getting a dog, he left the premises. Tracey reported the incident to the police, and although Muller was a suspect, insufficient evidence prevented his arrest or conviction at that time.

In 2014, a group of students residing on Mare Island experienced harassment from an unidentified individual who would surreptitiously approach their windows, take pictures, and quickly flee. The news circulated within the community, causing widespread fear. Despite reporting the incidents to the police, the authorities took no action. Frustrated by the lack of response, the students took matters into their own hands and trailed the individual. They discovered that the man was a former military member and a lawyer residing on Mare Island. It was later revealed that the harasser was Matthew Muller.

When Matthew Muller abducted Denise Huskins from her residence on March 25, 2015, he transported her to a small cabin in the woods where he held her captive for approximately two days. During this period, Muller sent emails outlining a professionally executed kidnapping of journalist Henry Lee. However, when Lee shared this information with the police, there was no response from law enforcement.

Muller also demanded a ransom from Denise’s boyfriend, Aaron Quinn. Failing to receive any money, Muller eventually released Denise near her family’s home in Huntington Beach, California. Despite the ordeal, the police and media remained skeptical of Denise’s kidnapping, expressing disbelief and insinuating that she and Aaron had orchestrated the event themselves and Muller was able to walk free again.

Ten weeks after Denise’s kidnapping, Matthew Muller carried out a similar home invasion in Dublin, attempting to abduct a 22-year-old daughter and restrain her parents, much like his previous crime. However, the family managed to call the police, prompting Muller to hastily leave the scene, unintentionally leaving a cell phone behind. The police traced the cellphone to Muller’s mother, who, unaware of the recent events, disclosed that he was residing in a cabin in Salt Lake Tahoe. Acting swiftly, law enforcement executed a search warrant on the property. They discovered zip ties, duct tape, and swimming goggles resembling those used on Denise. This evidence directly linked Muller to the invasion and kidnapping of Denise Huskins and the other crimes and he was arrested on June 8, 2015.

Matthew Muller is Incarcerated Today

In 2016, Matthew Muller entered a guilty plea to federal charges related to the kidnapping of Denise Huskins. However, federal prosecutors lacked the authority to charge him for the assault and robbery of Aaron Quinn, Denise’s boyfriend. Still, Muller received a 40-year sentence for the charges against him. In 2021, Muller was scheduled to face trial for state charges, including rape in the case of Huskins, as well as charges of kidnapping and home invasion. During this time, he was undergoing treatment at the Napa State Hospital for his mental condition, and it was determined that he was not fit to stand trial.

In 2022, Matthew Muller’s trial commenced in Solano County Superior Court, where he entered a plea of no contest to two charges of forcible acts and additional charges, including the false imprisonment of Aaron Quinn. He received a 31-year sentence, to be served concurrently with his existing 40-year federal sentence. Currently 46 years old, Muller is serving his sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution – Tucson and will be eligible for parole in 2049.

