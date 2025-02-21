Where is Abby Williams’ Family Now?

NBC’s ‘Dateline: A Walk Through the Woods’ focuses on the tragic double homicide case of 14-year-old Libby German and 13-year-old Abby Williams. Murdered by Richard Matthew Allen in Delphi, Indiana, in early 2017, the case remained unsolved for several years, keeping the family of Abby Williams on their toes. Eventually, their patience and trust in the system paid off when the killer was finally apprehended t and sentenced. Throughout the investigation, Abby’s family, especially her mother, Anna, was clinging to hope that she would get justice.

Abby Williams’ Family Never Lost Hope and Began Hosting Events in Honor of Abby and Libby

Abigail “Abby” Joyce Williams was born on June 23, 2003, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, to a loving and doting mother — Anna M. Williams. Besides being the recipient of her mother’s love, Abby was also close to her maternal grandparents — Diane and Eric Erskin and Clif Williams. February 13, 2017, was a devastating day for them as their beloved Abby went missing after going on a hike on the Delphi Historic Trails with her best friend, Liberty “Libby” German. Anna had been at her workplace on that day when she got a call from Libby’s family, who informed her about the disappearance of the two teen girls.

The following day, grief took over the two families as the remains of Abby and Libby were discovered by the authorities. At the memorial event of the two best friends, Anna talked about how they were “the most precious gifts” they had. She also expressed her gratitude toward the investigators working hard on the case. She said, “We will forever be grateful to the men and women who have spent countless hours to help us find justice.” By the time Abby’s second death anniversary rolled around, Anna stopped holding her breath and instead began cherishing her memories with her daughter. She told Fox 59, “She’s still very much in our house, very much in our house. Any idea of someday not being here or packing her things, it’s difficult.”

As she and the rest of the loved ones of Abby and Libby were still hoping to get closure, Anna continued to emphasize helping the detectives with any information someone might have regarding the case. She said, “Finding out who took our girls will close a chapter. I don’t know what that’s going to take. I don’t know how much pleading, begging we can do because we’ve done it. I’ll do it as long as I have to.” In the girls’ names, she also started hosting a big event called Abby’s Angels in collaboration with Operation Christmas Child, through which they donated school supplies and other necessities to kids in need every year. She, alongside other family members of the victims, has also been hosting a food drive on every death anniversary.

Abby Williams’ Family Got Closure When the Perpetrator Was Finally Brought to Justice

More than seven years after the crime, Abby Williams and Libby German finally received the justice they deserved as their killer, Richard Matthew Allen, was convicted and sentenced to a total of 130 years in prison. Attending the trial was a rough experience for Anna Williams as she found it extremely tough to relive her daughter’s death through the evidence and arguments presented in the court. On the days when graphic crime scene photos were supposed to be displayed, she refused to go to court. Although the case has come to an end, Anna still finds it hard to believe, probably because it took nearly eight years for the perpetrator to be brought to justice.

Explaining how she wants to shift the focus on celebrating the life of her daughter and her best friend, she told Daily Mail, “I want Abby to be remembered for the bright, beautiful, kind girl that she was. She was all of those things. They were both of a giving nature and were very kindhearted and they always spent a lot of time thinking about other people and being positive for other people and helping other people.” She is also thankful for the support of people from across the globe. “We hear from people from all over, not just locally but globally. And it really does mean a lot that people care. It shows you the world is not trash and people care and that’s very touching. I’m very grateful for the people who continue to show interest and care about what happened to my daughter, without even knowing her.”

Still Reeling From Abby’s Demise, Her Family Members Lead a Rather Private Life Today

Hailing from Brimley, Michigan, Anna Williams keeps herself busy with community work and hosting events for her late daughter. However, the Delphi, Indiana, resident manages to take out time for herself. In her free time, she likes to catch up with her friends and explore new places. Meanwhile, the memories of Abby keep playing in the back of her mind all the time. As for Abby’s grandparents, they have also found peace after Richard Matthew Allen was put behind bars for good.

Although Cliff Williams hails from Stanton, Michigan, he currently resides in Walker, Michigan. Apart from the fact that he graduated from Central Montcalm Middle-High School, he hasn’t revealed any aspects of his life, be it professional or personal. Meanwhile, Diane Erksin attended Montcalm Community College after passing out from Reach Higher Owosso High School. She currently resides in Delphi, Indiana, with her husband, Eric Erksin. The couple are avid travelers who explore new places on a regular basis.

