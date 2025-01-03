Abigail and Patrick: Are the Selling the City Couple Still Married?

Netflix’s ‘Selling the City’ offers viewers a glimpse into the high-stakes, glamorous world of real estate. However, beyond the deals and stunning properties, the show also manages to capture the more personal and intimate aspects of the lives of its agents. A particularly touching example is the relationship between Abigail Godfrey and her husband, Patrick Godfrey, who featured in the first season. In the moments they shared on screen, the couple exuded a warmth and connection that made them stand out. They came across as the epitome of romance and put forth a relationship that seemed like it was built on mutual respect and unwavering support. Their interactions conveyed a sense of joy and understanding, giving viewers a rare look at a thriving relationship amidst the hustle and bustle of the real estate world.

Abigail and Patrick Always Found Time For One Another Despite Their Busy Schedule

Abigail and Patrick Godfrey’s love story began at Clemson University in South Carolina, where they first crossed paths as students. Patrick, a talented soccer player, and Abigail, the quintessential sorority girl, couldn’t help but feel their romance was something straight out of a storybook. Their college years were filled with joy, growth, and shared experiences that shaped who they were as individuals and as a couple. During this time, Abigail initially envisioned her future in a completely different field. She pursued a career as a researcher and even led a team studying the effects of stimulatory behaviors in children with Autism. Her dedication and passion for helping others were evident, and she thrived in her role. However, as time went on, she began to realize that her true calling lay elsewhere.

Abigail discovered a deep-seated passion for real estate and decided to move to New York. For a period, it appeared that Abigail and Patrick would have to manage a long-distance relationship. However, when the latter secured a job at AboutUNYC, a nonprofit organization, it seemed as though their paths were destined to align. With Patrick also relocating to New York, it felt natural for the couple to build their life together. After going through all the necessary steps, they got engaged in December 2019. With their families already close and having known each other for years, their engagement felt like a dream come true. The couple finally tied the knot on June 26, 2021.

What is particularly striking about Abigail and Patrick’s relationship is how they are each other’s biggest champions. When Abigail expressed doubts about a sale she was about to make and voiced how overwhelmed she felt, Patrick was right by her side, reassuring her with his complete confidence in her abilities. Throughout the season, viewers witnessed them consistently making time for each other and being present during key moments, whether professional or personal. Their relationship is built on trust, and they demonstrate it not just in their private moments but also in their interactions with friends and colleagues, always backing each other up.

Abigail and Patrick Share a Happy Marriage

Abigail and Patrick Godfrey have been happily married for three years and are eagerly anticipating their next anniversary. Their bond remains as strong as it was when they first started, with no doubts in their minds about each other. They currently reside in Midtown Manhattan with their beloved dog, a Cavapoo named Lady. Their relationship serves as a shining example to their friends and family of enduring love and commitment. Abigail has expressed that starting a family with Patrick would be a dream come true, and she feels truly blessed to have him by her side. The couple is excited for the next chapter of their lives, whenever it may come.

Abigail and Patrick Have a Common Passion For Helping Student-Athletes

Along with her successful career in real estate with Douglas Elliman, Abigail Godfrey is also a passionate philanthropist. She is actively involved with several organizations, including the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the Clemson Young Alumni Association, and About U Outreach. These commitments reflect her deep dedication to helping those in need, a value shared by her husband, Patrick. He works with AboutNYC, a nonprofit that supports student-athletes through both physical and academic preparation. He also serves as a commentator for Varsity Media, drawing on his experience as an alum of the Clemson Football Club.

Both Abigail and Patrick have a strong connection to their nonprofit work, with similar principles of giving back to the community. Their shared commitment to helping others is reflected in their involvement with the Elite V (“Five”) Football Showcase, which they run annually. Despite their busy schedules, the couple always makes time to enjoy life, whether it’s having fun at friends and family gatherings, traveling together, or supporting each other in their personal and professional endeavors.

Read More: Alanna and Adam Gold: Is the Selling Sunset Couple Still Married?