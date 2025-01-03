Steve and Luiza: Is the Selling the City Duo Still Married?

In the first season of Netflix’s ‘Selling the City,’ Steve Gold quickly established himself as one of the most successful and charismatic real estate agents in New York City. His professional acumen and magnetic personality made him a standout figure. However, what remained largely behind the cameras was the pivotal role his wife, Luiza Gold, played in his life. Steve has openly acknowledged that much of his success is directly attributed to the support and love he receives from Luiza. She is not only his partner in life but also his greatest ally, providing the balance, encouragement, and strength that help him thrive in both his professional and personal life.

Steve and Luiza Met For the First Time During a Flight

Steve Gold and Luiza Gawlowska’s first meeting was nothing short of a movie-like moment, but what they’ve built since then is a thriving real-world love story. Their paths crossed completely by chance when Steve was flying from New York to London in August 2018. While Steve sat in the front of the plane, Luiza was seated at the back. As the plane began to deboard, the attendants asked passengers to remain seated for a few moments. It was during this brief pause that Luiza ended up sitting in the row right in front of Steve, and that’s when he first caught a glimpse of her. Intrigued, Steve struck up a conversation and asked for her number.

Steve and Luiza’s connection blossomed quickly, with their first official date happening the very next day after they met. From there, their relationship grew stronger, with the couple meeting every four weeks or so and traveling to exotic locations like Monte Carlo and Ibiza. These trips not only allowed them to explore beautiful places but also provided the perfect environment for their love to flourish. It was in Ibiza that they finally confessed their feelings for each other. Despite the growing closeness, they decided to keep their relationship private at first, sharing the news only with their families. At the time, Luiza was living in London, but by February 2019, she made the move to New York to be closer to Steve.

The two made their relationship public on June 6, 2019, with the birth of their first daughter, Rose. Steve has shared that becoming a father that day was a moment that profoundly changed him, bringing with it an unexpected sense of calmness and fulfillment. Despite the joy they felt, the couple faced criticism online due to the age difference in their relationship, something that Steve found disturbing. He expressed his desire to protect Luiza from any negativity and ensure that their love was not impacted by external opinions. Doing what they knew was best for them, the couple decided to marry in 2020, solidifying their bond and embracing their life together.

Steve and Luiza Are Wholly Committed to Each Other

There has never been a moment of doubt in Steve and Luiza’s relationship. Over the years, they have remained steadfast pillars of strength for each other. Their daughter, Rose, has been a cherished gift, and in October 2024, they welcomed their second daughter, Lily, further enriching their lives. Luiza has taken Steve’s last name and now goes by Luiza Gold. The couple, while having very different personalities, has found a unique harmony that works for both of them. Their relationship is strong, enduring, and built to last forever, reflecting the deep love and understanding they share.

Steve and Luiza Are Focused on Raising Their Two Daughters

Steve and Luiza Gold are no strangers to the world of reality TV, as both of them have been cast in ‘Million Dollar Listing New York.’ While she didn’t make an on-screen appearance, she was showcased when she made a call to her husband, Steve. Together, they’ve created a beautiful home in New York, where they are raising their daughters with the same strong values and principles that guide their own lives.

Steve, who is currently working with the Corcoran Group, has achieved career sales exceeding $3 billion in residential luxury properties. Luiza, who previously worked as an art consultant, has taken a step back from her career to focus more on her family. For both of them, the priority is their daughters, and they are committed to making the choices they believe are best for their family’s well-being and future.

