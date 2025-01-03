Taylor and Peter: Is the Selling the City Pair Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Selling the City’ offers a chance to take a closer look at the challenging and demanding world that high-profile real estate agents have to live in New York City. In the first season, Taylor Middleton became a standout figure, drawing significant attention for her openness and honesty about the personal and professional challenges she faced. Throughout the season, viewers got an intimate look at her life, including the ups and downs she experienced with her husband, Peter Scavo. Their relationship, filled with both triumphs and setbacks, highlighted the complexities of balancing personal struggles with the demands of a fast-paced career.

Taylor and Peter Saw Each Other Through Some Life-Changing Challenges

Taylor Middleton and Peter Scavo began dating in 2014, and while it wasn’t love at first sight, their connection gradually grew stronger. She admitted that Peter wasn’t initially her “type,” and in the early days of their interactions, she saw him more as a funny guy and a friend. However, as they spent more time together, she began to notice the undeniable romantic chemistry between them. Being based in New York made it easier for them to connect regularly, and their relationship blossomed as they grew closer. Taylor shared that Peter truly understood her, and for the first time, she felt safe enough to open up to him about her struggles with drug abuse. He made her feel seen and supported, and in his presence, she felt like he truly “got” her.

Taylor and Peter got married in 2017, and for the first few years, their life together was filled with bliss. They carved out a peaceful corner for themselves in the bustling city, finding comfort and support in each other. However, over time, some challenges began to surface. When Taylor’s father fell ill, she took on the responsibility of financing his healthcare, which started to strain their relationship. She also mentioned that with their finances in disarray and her diving into the demands of the real estate world, her job’s immense pressure made it difficult to balance her career with her marriage. As a result, she realized that her relationship had taken a backseat in her life.

On the show, Taylor opened up about the difficult years she and Peter had faced and how they were both trying to reconnect. She shared her desire to have a family and explained why it was important to her, but Peter seemed hesitant about the idea. He expressed concerns about the financial strain of raising a child and the challenges it might bring. Taylor confided in her friends, feeling like Peter didn’t fully understand why starting a family meant so much to her. With the couple struggling to find common ground, feeling neglected by each other, and not being on the same page, Taylor admitted that she wasn’t sure if she saw her marriage lasting.

Taylor and Peter Are Still Very Much in Love

Taylor and Peter appear to be making progress in their relationship and are still happily married after more than nine years together. Their bond seems strong, with a solid foundation that helps them navigate the ups and downs that life throws their way. Living in their beautiful home in TriBeCa, the couple also enjoys the company of their Golden Retriever, Mac. They have built a life together filled with love, friends, and family and are committed to protecting it. Though they still have some areas they’d like to work on, Taylor and Peter are focused on growing together, ensuring their future is just as strong as their past.

Taylor and Peter Are Thoroughly Fulfilled in the Life They Have Built with Each Other

In addition to her impressive work at Douglas Elliman, where she has closed over $500 million in sales, Taylor Middleton Scavo has developed a keen interest in the concept of wellness real estate. Wellness real estate focuses on creating living spaces that promote both physical and mental well-being. This can include features such as air and water purification systems, natural lighting, soundproofing, and spaces designed for exercise or relaxation. Beyond her real estate career, Taylor is also dedicated to philanthropy. She serves on the Benefit Committee for The Bone Marrow & Cancer Foundation and is a member of the National Advisory Board for her alma mater, Harpeth Hall School.

Peter, on the other hand, is the Global Account Director of Client Care at CBRE. While their professional roles differ, both work in the real estate industry, allowing them to exchange valuable insights and advice with each other. The couple enjoys taking small weekend getaways to nearby destinations like the Hamptons and Nantucket, making the most of these moments to relax and recharge. In 2024, the couple decided to spend their holidays with the family they’ve built in New York City. It was a perfect time for them to reflect on the love and warmth they’ve accumulated over the years, cherishing their life together in the city they call home.

