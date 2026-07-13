Adam and Marissa From MAFS: Everything We Know

Peacock’s ‘Married at First Sight’ gives its cast members the chance to kick-start their married lives from a point they never imagined possible. Over the years, many former participants have gone on to find great love through the experiment, and Season 20 was no different. Adam Dehmlow and Marissa Meyer entered the process hoping that marrying a stranger would turn out to be one of the best decisions of their lives. Both were excited to see what the future had in store and were ready to embrace the challenges and opportunities that came with building a relationship from the very beginning.

Adam and Marissa Were at the Same Place About Starting a Family

Adam Dehmlow shared that he had been excited about getting married ever since he was a teenager, and that dream never really changed over the years. He had always imagined that he would find true love on his own, but despite his many efforts, it had not worked out the way he hoped. When the opportunity to be part of the season came along, it felt like a chance to do things differently and find love in a way he had never considered before. Adam believed that with the right partner by his side, he could start a family and build the life he had always wanted.

That was where Marissa Meyer came in. She shared many of the same values, particularly when it came to having a family and creating a life with someone. While she had found success in her career, she admitted that finding a lasting relationship was something she wanted even more. After not having much luck in love, Marissa said that she had spent time working on herself and reevaluating her views on marriage. It left her feeling ready to start this new chapter with a person who had the same idea about life and work as her.

Adam and Marissa Came From Different Kinds of Families

Adam Dehmlow and Marissa Meyer entered the experiment hoping to find the person with whom they could build a life. Adam shared that he was settled in life and that his challenge had never been meeting people, but rather finding the one person truly suited to creating a future together. His parents could not fly for the wedding because of the distance, but they sent their blessings. Marissa, on the other hand, opened up about not having much contact with her father in recent years and revealed that he would not be attending her wedding. She admitted that it remained a pain point for her, but said she was not opposed to a nontraditional family dynamic, having grown up with parents who went through a difficult divorce and understanding that families can take many forms. On their wedding day, both were excited yet equally nervous, unsure of what to expect. However, when they finally saw one another, exchanged vows, and began imagining a future together, they felt optimistic about what was to come and the exciting path that lay ahead.

Adam and Marissa Have Had Equally Thriving Careers in the Corporate World

Adam Dehmlow has built a solid career in the data and analytics field. After earning a Master of Science in Business Analytics from the University of Washington, he worked as a Data Analyst at Varsity Tutors through 2020 and has remained in analytics-focused roles ever since. Beyond his professional life, Adam is a former Eagle Scout whose interests reflect his adventurous and creative side. He enjoys playing the piano and is an avid skier who has spent time on the slopes at Stevens Pass. A dedicated animal lover, he shares his life with several dogs and cats. Among them, his Maine Coon cat, Blaize, holds a particularly special place and is often considered his favorite companion.

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Based in Seattle, Washington, Marissa Meyer has established a successful career in program management. After earning a bachelor’s degree in Communications from the University of Washington and a Professional Sales Certificate from the Michael G. Foster School of Business, she went on to found and operate Seabeck Stables Events from 2020 to 2022. She later joined Amazon as a Program Manager II and, in 2025, advanced to the role of Global Program Manager II. Outside of work, Marissa is an enthusiastic traveler who rarely misses an opportunity to explore somewhere new. In 2025 alone, her travels took her to Indonesia and Japan, while closer to home, she has visited destinations such as Texas and New York, which reflects her love of seeing more of the world whenever she can.

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