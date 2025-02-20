Matt, Amani, and Any From 90 Day Fiance: Everything We Know

’90 Day Fiance’ is known for its dramatic love stories and unconventional relationships. Season 11 of the show takes things to a whole new level with its first-ever throuple – Matt, Amani Jlassi, and Any Aguirre. Their unique journey offers a glimpse into both the excitement and complexities of polyamorous relationships. They still continue to challenge the traditional cultural norms and several legal boundaries, and this has brought a whirlwind of conflicting opinions and emotions. However, they had to make some serious choices in order to receive approval for the K-1 Visa, and despite everything, they continue to highlight the concepts of evolving relationships in today’s world.

Matt and Amani Met Any For the First Time in a Club in Mexico

Amani, originally from Tunisia, relocated when she was 18 years old to ensure a good life for herself and her family, alongside trying to escape a male-dominated society. She met with Matt in college, and sparks flew instantly since he was selfless and knew how to keep her happy. The couple has been married for 10 years, lives in San Diego, and has two daughters. However, the little twist in their relationship came when they were on an exotic trip to Mexico and met Any at a vibrant club. They had tons of fun together, talked a lot over drinks, and ultimately, returned to their hotel together. As they continued to know each other, feelings soon began developing among the three of them.

Amani, who is bisexual, discussed with Mark the possibility of starting a relationship with the Tijuana, Mexico, native since it was more than just a physical encounter. With more conversations, Mark also opened up to the concept. Since then, the throuple have been in a relationship for one year now. Their bond is unlike any other, and according to them, the three individuals have found their exact match. They talked with each other daily, celebrated holidays together, and got to know each other’s children, but the long distance was hard for them. Since the San Diego duo did not have Any’s physical presence with them, they tried to keep the calls exciting. Finally, they ended up taking a trip to Mexico to be with their partner before applying for the K-1 visa since they had been physically together for only 24 days in the year of their relationship. For Matt and Amani, it felt like they were falling in love with each other once again.

Matt and Amani’s Friends Did Not Approve of Their Connection With Any

Doubt had momentarily crept into Matt’s mind at the beginning of their journey with Any because he wondered if there was anything lacking in his relationship with Amani that he was unable to fulfill. Although this fear subsided as the throuple spent more time together, the main challenge arose when they discussed the legal aspect of their union. To bring the Mexican native to their home, they needed to get approval for a K-1 Visa, which was not possible as long as the San Diego couple were legally married to each other. After intensive discussion, they decided that the only option was to consider separation just on paper so that they could bring Any into the relationship legally. However, this possibility did not sit right with their close friends Kelly and Eric.

Kelly was originally present when the three first met, but she did not approve that Matt and Amani were trying to bring someone into their life whom they knew nothing about. According to her, being with somebody through their good and bad times likewise for an entire year was quite different from going on vacation a couple of times. Similarly, Matt also voiced his concerns that although it can be a lot of fun at the beginning, with time, one of them will start developing internal jokes with the third person and will start laughing together, which can leave the last person feeling alone and losing connection. Both of their friends were skeptical even about their new partner’s motive behind deciding to move. This conversation stirred up further doubts in Matt and Amani’s mind, where the 30-year-old Tunisian native expressed that she tends to be more jealous and since they are in a three-person relationship, there might be a big possibility that one might end up feeling left out at the end.

Amani and Matt Continue to Flourish Both Professionally and in Their Relationship with Any

Although introduced for the first time on ’90 Day Fiance,’ this was not Amani and Matt’s first rodeo on reality TV. They had previously appeared on Netflix’s show ‘How to Get Rich,’ which chronicles the life of couples who are trying their best to manage money. On this show, the couple constantly fought with each other as to who would work and who would stay back home looking after their daughters – Laila and Sarah. However, they worked out their differences, and right now, Amani works in the tech industry, making and closing deals and investing in real estate, e-commerce, and cryptocurrency.

The pair are turning their guest houses and renting them as Airbnb. As of writing, the Tunisian native earns more than half a million dollars in a year and also shares advice with her followers on social media on how to start financial planning and reach monetary freedom. They also bought their house in San Diego for 1.8 million dollars in 2023 after she worked hard for seven months to arrange for the mortgage. From what we could gather, there is no particular information as to what Matt has been up to professionally. However, the couple makes sure to always spend valuable time with their daughter at every chance they get, whether it be creating memories on Christmas or clicking goofy pictures together.

Apart from that, the duo has already formed a good bond with Any’s youngest daughter, Antonella, but is yet to meet her other two children. The three of them are still happily together and having the time of their life navigating their unique relationship. They also ended up wishing the viewers on Valentine’s Day with a throwback from 2024, where Matt and Amani were showering dollar bills on the Mexican Native, quipping, “Don’t forget to spoil your third.” Today, Amani, Any and Matt are actively spending time with each other and creating beautiful memories, whether it’s going to a romantic dinner or displaying their affection for one another while posing before the camera; they are blissfully living their dream.

Read More: Mark and Mina From 90 Day Fiance: Everything We Know