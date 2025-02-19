Mark and Mina From 90 Day Fiance: Everything We Know

Season 11 of ‘90 Day Fiancé’ featured several returning faces alongside fresh ones, with each couple on the rollercoaster ride of love with cultural clashes and more struggles on the way. Likewise, Mark Bessette and Aminata Mack’s whirlwind romance was marked by lifestyle differences, an age gap, and plenty of familial tension. Despite being in a long-distance relationship for over two years, the couple was determined to make it last, with Mina finally applying for the K-1 Visa. With the weight of their pasts and the questioned intentions, the pair did not fail to keep the audience hooked to their story.

Mark and Mina’s Story Was One of Love at First Sight

Mark is a 58-year-old divorced pilot who resides in West Osipee, New Hampshire. For work, he had to fly private jets and always ended up traveling to numerous places. On one such trip in 2019, he was in Paris and simply went out for drinks to spend his free time unwinding when his fate ultimately led him to meet with Mina, the 35-year-old model from Paris, France. As soon as he entered the restaurant, the duo locked eyes, and everything had changed since then. The New Hampshire native did not decipher why she was staring at him when she could have had the attention of any guy in that place. From there, the pair did not have to look back again, and destiny took a loving turn and brought them together.

Despite their huge age gap, they fostered a special connection, which mattered more than anything else. They continued their long-distance relationship for two years when, finally, one day, Mark was tired of leaving her behind to go back to his home or work. Without wasting any more time, he took the leap and ended up proposing to her, and she accepted the proposal with overwhelming joy and excitement. Six months after their engagement, Mina announced that she was pregnant, and they welcomed their baby girl, Maria, on July 19, 2022, in Paris. After two more years of constantly being on the move, Mina finally decided to relocate to be with her fiancé.

Mark and Mina’s Connection Was Met With Skepticism

Although Mark and Mina were utterly in love with one another, their relationship was often met with skepticism from Mark’s friends and family. According to him, most of them presumed that the Parisian model was moving to get a green card and had a child with him to ensure that he was not going anywhere. The main challenge arose when his 27-year-old daughter, Jordan, expressed similar concerns and stated that when he and her brother Jack met Aminata for the first time during Maria’s baptism, she was over three hours late, which indicated that Mark’s family being there did not feel like a priority to her. This made his daughter feel like she was going after her father’s money. When her father further expressed the couple’s wish to have a second child together, she ended up losing her cool, exclaiming that this felt like the model was trying to divide their family.

This reaction and confessions really ended up worrying Mark since, to him, his fiancé and daughter getting along was a need, and if it ended up otherwise, that would be a huge problem. On the other hand, Mina had to leave her 9-year-old son Clayton behind initially in Paris because of the processing of his passport, and this ended up weighing heavily on her mentally. With Jordan voicing her concerns regarding the pre-nuptial agreement and being all alone without her son, Mina struggled to decide whether it was the right decision to move. However, in the silver lining at the end, she has got the blessing of her fiance’s father and mother Sheri Bessette, who showed love to the pair on their update.

Mark and Mina Are Spending Their Time Together With the Kids Happily

Despite all the doubts and challenges thrown at them, Mark and Mina continue to hold on to each other quite tightly. Mark had been a pilot for several high-profile clients like celebrities, athletes, and ex-presidents. He had a 4000-foot runway near his house and an airplane in the hangar close to his home. With his own pilot career service, Bessette Aviation, he had spent a big chunk of his life in several exotic places. Since his relationship, he has always made sure to bring Mina along, starting from their trip to Milan and Cannes to Greece, all in the year 2021. He has also proven every time that he is a family man at his core, with the way he spent time with his fiancé, Maria, and Clayton by taking them on a fun day at Disneyland Paris. He never misses a chance to make the love of his life feel special and tries to ensure that his kids are all happy.

Mina has quickly settled into her life at her new home with her better half and has been spending her time basking in the pure bliss of her new family. She expresses her love for her partner at every chance she gets and never misses an opportunity to show her gratefulness for making every day of her life filled with contentment and joy. The duo has been visiting beaches together with their little girl and spending alone time on their weekend getaways without leaving a single moment out of cherishing. On Christmas 2024, Mark and Mina wished everyone “Happy Christmas” on their digital platform and were evidently showcasing their delight in spending a jolly time with the family, subtly mentioning, “Merry Christmas from the Bessette’s 2024 edition with Mina and Maria.” All we can say is that the pair is working actively on cultural adjustments and dealing with baggage from their past but has got each other throughout the journey.

