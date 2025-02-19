Stevi and Mahdi From 90 Day Fiance: Everything We Know

Season 11 of TLC’s ’90 Day Fiancé’ brought another set of couples before the world who are spending their time navigating the complexities of being from a different country and culture. Among them, Stevi Nichole and Mahdi stood out with their unique dynamics, where the teacher-student relationship blossomed into something more. With a blend of deep emotional connection and national differences at the forefront, the pair garnered the audience’s attention with their stark differences in lifestyle. With the wait for the K-1 visa approval being over, it was only time for them to look forward to the lovely future they had ahead of them.

Stevi and Mahdi’s Relationship Started as a Teacher and Student

Stevi, a native of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is a single mom of two, and due to the pressure of a mortgage, ended up teaching English online to students from around the world. During this time, she got to know her fiancé, Mahdi, who was from Tehran, Iran, and he was unlike any other student she had. The Hattiesburg native found him intimidating because of his appearance since he was very handsome, but what grabbed her attention was his willingness to learn English properly. He would always come up with a list of questions to ask, and his internet connection was so bad that they often faced difficulties even listening to the other one’s sentences.

After months of virtual connection and developing feelings for each other, the duo finally decided to meet. However, the ongoing protests in his country made it really unsafe for Stevi to travel there. Hence, they decided to meet in Turkey, the only place Mahdi could travel to at that given point in time. After only one week of being together physically, he proposed to her and expressed how he wanted to spend the rest of his life with him by giving her a ring. Crazy how it may be, the start of their forever journey started from that moment. It took one year of waiting time to get his visa approved, and now the couple is counting the days to their happy life together.

Stevi and Mahdi are Navigating Their Relationship Through Cultural Differences

Beyond Stevi’s tutoring career, she is also an artist who recently started creating nude paintings besides her abstract art and drawing nudes. However, 27-year-old Mahdi belonged to a country where hugging someone in public or showing off one’s body was not looked upon positively. One of the major challenges they faced was not even being able to share gifts with each other since Iran blocked mail and even barred connections at times. So, the looming possibility that they might never meet again and the airport could be shut down any minute was also hanging above their heads until they finally could embrace each other. In addition to this, she was also concerned about the fact that Another major issue that Stevi faced was disclosing her relationship with Mahdi before her father, Perry, since he was a devoted patriot and, according to her, “bled white and blue.”

Although her sisters and mother knew all about her fiancé, her father was oblivious, and this bothered her since she fosters the closest bond with her father and discusses everything with him. The 37-year-old was reluctant to walk into her marriage without Perry’s blessing and did not want to strain their relationship as he was diagnosed with a lung condition a few months back. After the big reveal, her father got concerned since he felt Mahdi belonged in a country where they oppress women, and she had also recently gotten divorced. When her father heard that they had to marry within 90 days, he clearly mentioned that he would decide whether to walk her down the aisle only after meeting and spending time with Mahdi. So, the main concern was whether they would receive the approval or not because there was no going back or backup plan for them.

Stevi and Mahdi Are Leading a Happy Life in Each Other’s Company

Stevi and Mahdi’s journey in love is a piece of significant evidence that technology has bridged the gap between vast geographical distances. As the duo keeps on merging their lives and understanding each other’s perspectives, they have maintained a harmonious union with compromises and sacrifices from each side. The Mississippi native has continued to flourish in her career as a painter, and besides nude art, she has also dived herself into creating abstract pieces. She showcases her works on her personal website and utilizes it as her art gallery, where she sells her paintings. Aside from this, Stevi also maintains a social media account where she shares the journey that turns a blank canvas into a symphony of vibrant colors.

From what we could gather, Mahri is a proud Persian and a fitness freak who loves to keep his body in its prime condition with a regular workout routine. With all his last goodbyes and leaving behind friends and family just to be with the love of his life, he is living proof of how much Stevi means to him. All in all, he has taught his partner not to fear the unknown and has shown her that it is okay to love even when there is uncertainty. He has changed the world for Stevi, as she mentioned, “The world is bigger than headlines. He changed me. He changed my life. He opened my eyes to the world and especially the beauty of Iran. Iran is more than a government- it’s the heart of its people, and he’s proof.” With all the ups and downs at hand and their devotion to each other, we hope the pair receive all the support they can get to lead a happy and fulfilling life.

