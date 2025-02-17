Shekinah and Sarper From 90 Day Fiance: Everything We Know

TLC’s ’90 Day Fiancé’ explores the challenges and triumphs of couples in transnational relationships. In Season 11, Shekinah Garner and Sarper Güven’s journey took center stage as they navigated significant decisions about their future. Although Sarper had obtained the K-1 visa, many uncertainties remained. With Sarper settled in Turkey and Shekinah accustomed to life in Los Angeles, California, they had to confront difficult questions and determine what the next phase of their relationship would look like.

Shekinah and Sarper Were Raised in very Different Environments

Shekinah Garner was born and raised in Tennessee alongside her six sisters. Although her parents were not originally Amish, they eventually converted due to their close ties with Amish friends. Her mother was from California, and her father was from Utah. Shekinah grew up following the strict rules and traditions of the lifestyle. At 16, her family relocated to Montana, where she and her sister, Shariyah, enrolled in a wilderness survival boarding school after being homeschooled for most of their childhood. However, her time there was short-lived, as she was expelled during her first year. She was then sent to a Seventh-day Adventist boarding school in Washington, but history repeated itself, and she was expelled once again. Determined to carve her own path, she decided to take her GED and pursue a specialized education. In contrast, Sarper Güven was born and raised in Istanbul, Turkey, where he built a career as a model, personal trainer, and exotic dancer.

Seeking independence, Shekinah eventually moved to Los Angeles, California, but struggled to find lasting love. During a trip to Turkey, she turned to online dating and matched with Sarper, setting the stage for their relationship. The first thing she noticed about Sarper on their first date was that he wore a little makeup, and she was very impressed. The couple appeared on Seasons 5 and 6 of ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way,’ during which Shekinah made the decision to move to Turkey and start a life with him. Sarper had a history of being with multiple women before meeting Shekinah, which became a source of tension in their relationship. A major concern for them was Shekinah’s daughter, Sofie, who remained in the U.S., and Shekinah had to travel back frequently to see her. However, things didn’t go as planned, and with Sarper hesitant about relocating to the U.S., the couple faced tough decisions about their future together.

Shekinah and Sarper Have Laid a Solid Professional Foundation for Themselves

During their time on the show, Shekinah and Sarper were in the process of applying for his K-1 visa. Sarper’s interview lasted three hours while Shekinah anxiously waited for the outcome. Although they haven’t officially confirmed whether he has moved to the U.S., several clues suggest he might have. In August 2024, Sarper was spotted filming near Los Angeles, California, and in September 2024, he was seen in Monterey, California. By January 2025, he announced that he would be offering one-on-one coaching and training services as a personal trainer from Los Angeles, further hinting at his relocation.

Since the K-1 visa only lasts for 90 days, it is likely that Shekinah and Sarper are now married, though they haven’t publicly confirmed anything. However, they remain in close contact and appear to have a strong relationship. Shekinah has continued her career as an aesthetician, a field she has been in for over 23 years. She describes herself as the creator of “dermaplaning” and “oilplaning” and even offers masterclasses on these techniques. In addition to being an aesthetician, she is also a makeup artist and has an Amazon Store where she showcases some of the products she frequently uses. She has also shared that her struggle with acne growing up caused insecurities, leading her to explore skincare solutions—something that quickly turned into a lifelong passion.

Shekinah and Sarper May Have Begun a New Chapter of Their Lives

Shekinah and Sarper have become major names in the world of reality TV and have experienced a wave of love and attention over the past few years. Their growing popularity was evident when they made their red carpet debut as a couple in December 2024 at the 17th Annual Babes in Toyland – Christmas Toy Drive.’ Fans have embraced their journey, admiring them and the glamorous lifestyle they share. Beyond television, the couple stays engaged with their audience through a joint social media page, where they frequently document their adventures—from vacations to holiday celebrations.

One of the highlights for Sarper was experiencing his first Thanksgiving in 2024, a milestone he enthusiastically shared with followers. While Shekinah and Sarper have not publicly addressed whether they plan to expand their family, they have encouraged fans to stay tuned for future updates. If they are indeed married, they are stepping into an exciting new chapter filled with fresh experiences they seem more than ready to embrace.

