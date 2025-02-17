Jessica and Juan From 90 Day Fiance: Everything We Know

TLC’s ‘90 Day Fiancé’ is known for bringing unique and emotional love stories to the forefront, and Season 11 was no different. Among the couples navigating the complexities of the K-1 visa process were Jessica Parsons and Juan David Daza, whose relationship came with the added challenge of blending a family. Their journey was filled with difficult conversations and uncertainties about their future, but their strong foundation and commitment to each other helped them push through the obstacles. Despite the ups and downs, it was evident that both were willing to make things work, proving that love, trust, and communication are essential in overcoming the hurdles of an international relationship.

Jessica and Juan Met on a Cruise Ship For the First Time

Jessica Parsons, a native of the small town of Torrington, Wyoming, raised her two sons in a quiet environment that often left her craving adventure. To break the monotony, she frequently took vacations, which ultimately led her to embark on a Caribbean cruise in March 2020. This was shortly after separating from her husband of two years, who was also the father of her two sons. During the trip, she met Juan David Daza, a Colombian bartender working on the ship, and the two quickly formed a connection. However, their time together was cut short due to COVID-19 restrictions, and they were forced to part ways.

Despite the distance, their bond remained strong, and they continued talking regularly on the phone and through video calls. In 2022, once travel restrictions eased, Juan invited Jessica and her sons, Dawson and Dayton, to visit him in Colombia. This experience was featured in ’90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise’ Season 3. Their biggest challenge was adjusting to Juan stepping into a stepfather role and ensuring he could meet the demands of Jessica’s life. However, their love endured, and the season ended on a positive note with their engagement in 2022.

Jessica and Juan Are Doting Parents to Their Son

The couple has always prioritized adventure and travel and made it an essential part of their life together. One of Jessica’s most cherished experiences was their trip to the Amazon rainforest, where they created unforgettable memories. Over time, Juan formed a strong connection with Dawson and Dayton as well and became an important figure in their lives. In January 2023, they announced that they were expecting their first child together. Although Juan couldn’t be physically present due to work commitments throughout the pregnancy, he remained by Jessica’s side through constant calls and support. Their son, David Vincent Daza Londoño, was born on May 24, 2023, and Juan met him for the first time in July 2023.

The couple had initially planned to get married in November or December 2023, but due to immigration rules and restrictions, their wedding has yet to materialize. Despite the challenges, they remain committed to making it work and are putting in their best efforts. Jessica, 32, expressed her desire for their wedding to reflect both her and Juan’s cultures, emphasizing how much it would mean for their families to be part of the celebration. She co-parents her two eldest sons with her ex-husband and hopes he can also be present on their special day. With each reunion and goodbye becoming increasingly difficult, they continue to hold faith in their love, determined to build a future together.

Jessica and Juan Are Running a Successful Online Store

Jessica works as a mental health counselor in her town and runs her own private practice. While she hasn’t spoken much about it publicly, she has acknowledged the challenges of balancing a long-distance relationship, her career, and being a present mother to her children. Juan continues to work as a bartender on a cruise ship, but with the possibility of relocating to Wyoming to be with Jessica, the 32-year-old is still considering his next career move. Jessica has expressed that since she has made adjustments in her professional life for the sake of their relationship, she expects Juan to do the same to help make their life together more seamless.

Since becoming reality TV stars in 2023, Jessica and Juan have also embraced digital content creation, frequently sharing glimpses of their family life and relationships with their growing audience. Their kind nature and eventful journey have kept fans engaged, making them a popular couple online. Both are signed with Dominton Talent House, a management company that helps them navigate their careers. In addition to their media presence, they have launched an online store called J&JDazaShop, where they sell a variety of products, including beer glasses, dresses, children’s toys, books, and more. Their business has been thriving, giving them confidence in their future together.

