Adam Fravel: Where is Maddi Kingsbury’s Partner Now?

When Madeline Kingsbury, a Winona County resident in Minnesota, ceased responding to messages from friends and family starting March 31, 2023, a community-led search for her commenced. Despite deploying various tactics and searching different locations, both the police and family members were unable to locate her. On June 7, 2023, human remains were discovered near Mabel, identified as belonging to Madeline. Following this discovery, Adam Fravel, the father of Madeline’s two children, was promptly arrested on charges of second-degree murder. The CBS’ ’48 Hours’ episode titled ‘The Disappearance of Maddi Kingsbury’ delves into his role in her life and the factors leading to his arrest.

Adam Fravel is Charged with Madeline Kingsbury’s Murder

In March 2023, Adam Fravel and Madeline Kingsbury resided together in Winona, Minnesota, alongside their two children, aged 5 and 2. Although they were previously in a relationship, they had since separated. Numerous reports indicate that the primary reason for the breakup was Adam’s history of abusing Madeline. There are allegations that Adam was preoccupied with the Gabby Petito missing case and had even warned Madeline that she could meet a similar fate. Despite their separation, Madeline and Adam continued to live together, albeit temporarily, as Madeline sought to find a new residence for herself and her children.

On March 31, 2023, when Madeline’s family failed to reach her, they reached out to Adam, who claimed to share their concern as he also hadn’t heard from her. Subsequently, the police initiated an investigation into Madeline’s disappearance, revealing that Adam was the last person known to have seen her alive. Following the suspicious circumstances surrounding Madeline’s absence, on April 4, the Winona County Health and Human Services (WCHHS) took action by placing the two children, who were residing with Adam and his parents, under a 72-hour hold. This decision was made due to the involuntary and suspicious nature of Madeline’s disappearance, and because Adam lacked custodial rights over the children.

Adam exhibited considerable reluctance in cooperating with social workers but eventually had to relent. On April 12, he issued a statement vehemently denying any involvement in Madeline’s disappearance, asserting that he was eagerly awaiting her return. Despite his claims, Adam made concerted efforts to gain full custody of their children, filing a motion to this effect on June 5. Meanwhile, as tips regarding Madeline’s whereabouts surfaced, a neighbor came forward alleging that on the day she vanished, they witnessed Adam driving her car and maneuvering it into the driveway.

On June 7, following the discovery of Madeline’s body on Highway 43 near the town of Mabel, Adam was apprehended under suspicion of her murder. The location where Madeline’s remains were recovered was mere minutes away from Adam’s parents’ residence. Two days later, on June 9, he faced formal charges of two counts of second-degree murder. His bail was established at $1 million with specified conditions, while without conditions, it was set at $2 million.

Adam Fravel is Now Awaiting Trial

The grand jury reviewed all the evidence amassed by the police against Adam Fravel, including a text message from Madeline Kingsbury implicating him in the event of her disappearance. This message indicated her belief that Adam would be responsible if such a situation arose. Subsequently, in October 2023, the grand jury indicted Adam on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder.

In a pre-trial motion in January 2024, Adam’s defense team sought the dismissal of the first-degree murder charge against him, citing insufficient evidence to implicate him in the crime. Additionally, they requested a change of venue for the trial, contending that extensive media coverage in Winona County could potentially prejudice the proceedings. Furthermore, they moved for the suppression of certain evidence and testimonies provided by Adam, asserting that his Miranda rights had not been properly communicated to him before his questioning on April 2.

In March 2024, a court order was issued, restricting access to certain audio and video recordings of Adam made during his interrogation. Another omnibus hearing for Adam is scheduled for April 30, 2024. Presently, Adam remains in custody at Winona County Jail, pending the entire process and subsequent conclusion of his trial.

