James Craig: Where is the Alleged Killer Husband Now?

James Craig, a well-respected dentist practicing in Colorado, was known among his friends and colleagues as a dedicated professional and a devoted family man. He and his wife had raised six children together in their home. However, following the death of his wife, Angela Craig, in March 2023, James was arrested on murder charges. The police alleged that they found evidence suggesting he had poisoned his wife, leading to her death. The CBS ’48 Hours’ episode titled ‘Who Poisoned Angela Craig’ delves into James’ possible motivations for the alleged crime and presents the evidence that led to his arrest.

Who is James Craig?

James Toliver Craig had established a satisfying life in Denver, Colorado. Following his marriage to Angela Craig in 1999, he had crafted a nurturing environment for their family of eight, including their six children Toliver, Mira, Annabelle, Cleo, Nora, and Violet. Active within the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he served as an elder. Yet, beneath the facade of a contented family, troubles lurked within their midst.

Toni Kofoed, Angela’s sister, asserted that Angela had confided in her about James’ alleged struggles with pornography and extramarital affairs over the years. She also recounted a troubling incident Angela had disclosed to her. According to Toni, Angela had claimed that James had once drugged her. When Angela confronted him about it, James purportedly confessed that he had drugged her as part of a suicide attempt and did not want her to intervene. He allegedly stated that he had drugged Angela to ensure his suicide plan would succeed.

There were also rumors circulating about James’ struggles in his dental practice. Allegedly, he had lost over $2000 in gambling in Las Vegas, and his dental office was facing financial difficulties. The family was reportedly experiencing significant financial strain. James’ business partner, Ryan Redfearn, disclosed that James had filed for bankruptcy in 2021 and was contemplating filing for bankruptcy again in 2023.

In late February 2023, James attended a dental conference where he met Dr. Karin Cain, an orthodontist from Texas. They bonded quickly, especially since Cain was going through a divorce herself after three decades of marriage. James confided in Cain about his marital struggles, claiming that he and Angela were separated and not living together. They found common ground in their shared commitment to their children and their faith, leading to the blossoming of a relationship. They continued to stay in touch after the conference and their interactions became increasingly frequent, sparking a budding romance.

However, authorities allege that during this time, James was meticulously planning Angela’s demise. Police presented evidence suggesting that James had begun formulating his plan in late February 2023. They claimed to have found incriminating details in his internet search history, which reportedly contained numerous inquiries about poisoning techniques and effective poisons for causing death. According to investigators, James placed an online order for arsenic on February 27 and also researched the lethal dosage of arsenic needed to kill a person.

Angela returned home from her trip to Utah on March 5, and according to police allegations, James had received the arsenic delivery by March 4. On March 6, Angela complained to James that she felt drugged, prompting her to seek medical attention at Parker Adventist Hospital. She was treated for symptoms of dizziness and weakness. Subsequently, Angela returned to the hospital on March 9, where she remained for six days. She returned to the hospital once more on March 15 and passed away on March 18.

During Angela’s hospitalizations, James was reportedly exchanging text messages with friends, even making light-hearted remarks about Angela’s illness. Authorities also alleged that on March 9, he had ordered cyanide to his office, and when a coworker became alarmed, they reported it to the police. After Angela had died, he had told her family that he did not want to get a post-mortem done. He allegedly stated that since the doctors could not figure out what was wrong with her when she was alive, there was no reason to probe her when she was dead.

While Angela was in and out of the hospital, James extended an invitation to Cain to visit him in Colorado, and the two even went on a date together. Despite James mentioning Angela’s illness to Cain, she claimed that he didn’t seem sincere about it, and she was taken aback by his lack of shock upon learning of his wife’s passing. On March 19, James was arrested on charges of Angela’s murder.

James Craig is Awaiting Trial

In October 2023, James Craig entered a plea of not guilty to the charges of fatally poisoning his wife. Scheduled for trial in April 2024, the 45-year-old remains in custody under the Aurora Police Department. Acquaintances and friends of James expressed profound shock at his arrest, struggling to reconcile the allegations with their image of him. Prosecutors maintain that James murdered his wife, Angela Craig, purportedly driven by a $3 million insurance payout and his burgeoning romantic involvement with Dr. Karin Cain, which commenced around three weeks before the alleged planning of Angela’s murder. While charges have yet to be proven, James remains hopeful of proving his innocence during the upcoming trial.

Read More: Where is Karin Cain Now?