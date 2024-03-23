Angela Craig: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?

CBS’ ’48 Hours: Who Poisoned Angela Craig?’ makes us ask the titular question as the Colorado-based mother of six suddenly started to feel ill and uneasy in March 2023. Given her unusual and unfathomable symptoms, investigators believed that there was foul play involved when she ultimately passed away under mysterious circumstances. This episode thus covers the extensive investigation, taking us through all the twists and turns, while also including exclusive interviews with the loved ones of Angela Craig and other individuals directly or indirectly related to the case.

Angela Craig Was Gradually Poisoned to Death

Donald Dean Pray and Elizabeth Jane Stockton Pray welcomed Angela “Ang” Dawn Pray Craig into the world on April 15, 1979, in Dodge City, Kansas. Loved and supported by her entire family, she grew up to be a kind and caring human with an unbounded sense of humor. At the age of 20, on December 18, 1999, she tied the knot with James Craig and together, they welcomed six children in 23 years. They had five girls, namely Nora Jane, Mira, Belle, Violet Jo, and Cleo, and their eldest kid was a boy named Toliver. For the past 15 years or so, the family had been living in Aurora, Colorado.

Considered a light in so many people’s lives, Angela had a huge heart and tried her best to help her friends and strangers alike. Apart from being religious, she was also known to be a devoted wife and mother. Over the years, she served in many roles at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, such as choir director, instructor, and leader of the youth organization as well as a family history consultant. While working as the latter, she helped trace the familial roots of many individuals. She was an outdoorswoman who loved stopping by food trucks to satiate her appetite, watch mystery shows, and read everything she found interesting.

Angela doted upon animals despite being allergic to many of them. She was artistic and passionate about woodworking and interior design. The quick-witted woman was the heart of all parties, events, and other social gatherings. Angela and James had built up a good life in Aurora. While Angela conducted church duties and mostly looked after their kids, James worked hard at his well-known dental practice, Summerbrook Dental. The 43-year-old led a healthy lifestyle and worked out to maintain her physical and mental well-being.

However, as March 2o23 rolled around, she began experiencing frequent bouts of headache and dizziness. On March 15, Angela was rushed to University Hospital in a critical condition. Soon, she was put on life support and declared brain dead by the doctors on March 18. Following her death, an autopsy was conducted and the report determined arsenic poisoning as the cause of Angela’s death. As per the medical reports, the mother of six was poisoned with a lethal dose of cyanide and tetrahydrozoline.

Angela Craig Was Killed by Someone She Loved and Trusted

When the investigators learned that Angela Craig died of poisoning, they immediately launched an investigation, suspecting foul play from someone close to her. When they talked to her friends and family members, they found out that Angela’s medical issues began on March 6, 2023. That day, she had informed her husband about her not feeling dizzy and drugged. Worried and concerned about her, James Craig rushed to the house and took her to the hospital. Although nothing serious was found and she was released from the ER, three days later, she had to get admitted yet again. Even after undergoing several tests and treatments, the doctors had a hard time finding the root of the issue.

During the second visit to the hospital, James allegedly ordered potassium cyanide from a Nebraska company, claiming that he needed to use it for research purposes. Then, on March 13, while Angela was still hospital-ridden, a package for James was delivered to Summerbrook Dental and he had asked his manager not to open it. However, an office attendant found a biohazard sticker attached to a canister labeled “potassium cyanide.” Since Angela began feeling a bit better, she was released on March 14. However, she had to make a third trip to the hospital just a few hours later, on the next morning, as she felt sicker than ever before.

James accompanied his wife to the hospital but he soon went home and returned with some food about an hour-and-a-half later. He found himself all alone with Angela in her room and soon after that, she suffered from a seizure while her vital signs crashed. After taking some photos of his wife in critical condition, he sent them to their friend Michelle and Ryan Redfearn. While rushing to the hospital, Ryan Redfearn received a call about the potassium cyanide that a staff member found. The same colleague googled the symptoms that Angela had been going through and got worried that she might have been poisoned by James Craig. Ryan soon called the police as even James’ crying seemed fake to him.

Within a few hours, the authorities came to the hospital and launched a homicidal investigation. Meanwhile, Angela had been put on life support. On March 18, 2023, the 43-year-old was declared dead. As the detectives dug deeper into the case, they learned that James had used an office computer to find out about undetectable poisons and he also purchased crystalline metalloid arsenic just a few weeks before his wife’s death. They also found out from a witness that James prepared a protein shake for his wife before the first hospitalization. Just sometime after working out, she felt dizzy and sick. In light of all this, James Craig was arrested and charged with first-degree murder of his wife, Angela Craig, and tampering with evidence.

During the preliminary hearing in July 2023, the defense claimed that James had a history of depression and had also turned to counseling. Then, a few months after his arrest, in October 2023, James pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him. He is scheduled to stand for his trial on August 8, 2024.

