Adam and Melissa Moore Murders: Where is Jonathan Moore Now?

In June 2022, concerned family members contacted the police after being unable to reach Adam and Melissa Moore for several days. When officers arrived at their home, they noticed Adam’s car was missing. Upon entering the house, they discovered the couple brutally stabbed to death in their bedroom. The crime scene was particularly gruesome, leaving investigators struggling to understand who could have committed such a horrific act. The case and the eventual capture of the killer are explored in the the episode of ‘Signs of a Psychopath,’ titled ‘I Felt a Release.’

Adam and Melissa Moore’s Family Sent the Police to Check on Them

Melissa Dawn Moore was born on February 26, 1973, to Victoria Clum and Albert Rowland. She spent her early years in Bryson City, North Carolina, but due to her family’s military background, she moved frequently. Over the years, she lived in Fort Bragg, California, Germany, and Seaford, Virginia. Melissa was a dedicated worker and started her career at Sea Pine Apartments, where her hard work led her to become a manager. Her personal life was just as fulfilling. She married Adam Thomas Moore, who was born in 1971 to Tommy and Mary Moore. Adam grew up in Seaford, Virginia. This is where the couple first met.

The couple lived a rich and fulfilling life, appreciating what they had and cherishing their time together. They also had a son, Jonathan Moore, who was the center of their world. In 2020, they decided to move to New Point, Virginia, where they settled into a comfortable and peaceful life. However, on June 8, 2022, some of their family members grew concerned after not hearing from them for a couple of days. They contacted the police for a welfare check. When officers arrived at the house, they noticed Adam’s car was missing. Upon entering the home, they discovered a crime scene—both Adam and Melissa had been murdered in their bedroom.

Adam and Melissa Moore’s Killer Fled Away With the Former’s Car

The police’s first priority was to locate Jonathan Moore, as he lived in the same house but was nowhere to be found. Suspecting his involvement, authorities obtained a warrant for his arrest, charging him with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of using a knife in the commission of a felony. On June 9, 2022, Jonathan sent a text to someone, mentioning that he was at a hospital getting stitches on his hand. This information led the police to Lynchburg General Hospital, where they discovered Adam Moore’s car parked outside.

Jonathan was arrested at the hospital without any resistance. He confessed to committing the crime, admitting that he regularly drank, smoked, and used various drugs. He explained that these substances often triggered intense rage, which had been building up for days. According to his statement, he couldn’t recall exactly what happened but admitted to killing his parents in a fit of rage. He described the act as feeling like a “release.”

Jonathan Moore is Serving a Long Sentence Today

Jonathan Moore accepted a plea deal for one count of first-degree murder and one count of using a knife in the commission of a felony. In March 2023, he was sentenced to 45 years in prison. During his sentencing hearing, Jonathan admitted that his parents were good people who had given him everything, providing him with a happy childhood and a good life. His defense team argued that he suffered from mental illnesses, which impaired his judgment on the night of the murders. Now 27 years old, Jonathan is currently incarcerated at River North Correctional Center, with his parole eligibility set for 2071.

