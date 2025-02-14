Clarence Wayne Harris Murder: Where is Sayantan Ghose Now?

In the episode titled ‘Never Let You Go’ of Investigation Discovery’s ‘Who the (Bleep) Did I Marry?,’ the focus is on the killing of Clarence Wayne Harris in the summer of 2017 in a rather peaceful neighborhood in League City, Texas. Following the crime, the entire community was rocked to its core while his loved ones, especially his wife Amanda Harris, were devastated. As the investigators dug deeper into the case, they learned that someone from Amanda’s past was responsible for the murder. Thanks to the in-depth interviews of the victim’s family and friends, we get a detailed account of the case and the investigation that followed.

Clarence Wayne Harris Was Found Brutally Murdered Right Outside His House

On July 3, 1973, at Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, Texas, Clarence and Kathy Harris welcomed Clarence Wayne Harris II into the world. He was the apple of his parents’ eyes and a great brother to her sister, Laurie Torres. Growing up, his positive and lively energy allowed him to make many friends and leave a lasting imprint on each of their lives. He had the ability to light up even the dullest of rooms with his compassionate and spirited personality. Being a bright student, he graduated with flying colors and bagged sales jobs in different companies throughout his adult life, such as Day Motorsports in Tyler, Texas; Ringers Gloves in Simi Valley, California; and several oil sales jobs in Houston, Texas.

On the personal front, he was married to the love of his life, Amanda Harris, with whom he shared three children — Nicholas Reid, Kelsey Mae, and Gemma Grace. He was known to be a sports fanatic, a quality he tried to instill in his son, Nicholas, as well. Looking forward to watching his kids achieve great success in their respective lives, Clarence had a lot to live for. Unfortunately, his numbered days came to an abrupt end on June 28, 2017, when the 43-year-old man was found shot to death in front of his house in the 700 block of Mayhill Ridge Lane in League City, Texas, along with his severely injured wife. Upon inspection of the crime scene, the investigators learned that he was shot seven times while Amanda suffered from two gunshot wounds. While he was declared dead on site, she was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The Killer Was Initially Held at Gunpoint by Clarence Wayne Harris and His Wife

When Amanda Harris was in stable condition at the hospital, the detectives interviewed her. She told them that her ex-husband, Sayantan Ghose, was involved in a heated argument with Clarence Wayne Harris. It escalated to the point that both men pointed guns at each other, and by the end of it all, Clarence was shot multiple times by Sayantan before getting shot a couple of times herself right outside their house. The authorities did digging of their own and learned about Amanda’s past with the accused. In December 2008, she parted ways with Sayantan and moved on with her life by marrying Clarence in 2012. This reportedly didn’t sit well with her ex-husband, who continued to bother her and her new family by showing up at the Harris residence in Tomball around 2013.

Despite issuing a trespassing warning against him and moving to League City, Sayantan continued showing up at their new house too. The constant stalking came to an end at the expense of Clarence’s life on the fateful night of June 28, 2017. As per reports, the accused showed up at the Harris household and began arguing with the victim. With guns in their hands, Amanda and her husband called 911 around 9 pm and informed the police that they were trying to make a citizen’s arrest. However, the 911 dispatcher instructed her to put the guns down as the authorities were on the way. Right after they put down their guns, the stalker tried to escape the house, but Clarence was able to stop him. During the scuffle between the two men, Sayantan pulled out his gun and shot him and his ex-wife several times before fleeing the scene.

The couple’s 11-year-old daughter, who was with her best friend, witnessed the entire incident from a car in the driveway and made a 911 call to inform the police about the situation. Besides her, the couple’s 17-year-old son, who was hiding inside a closet with his 3-year-old sister, also made a 911 call about it. About 16 hours later, on June 29, 2017, the authorities managed to locate the fugitive at a border checkpoint near Las Cruces, New Mexico, and arrested him on the spot, charging him with the murder of Clarence Wayne Harris and an aggravated assault of Amanda Harris. The accused claimed that he was assaulted by the couple and acted in self-defense.

Sayantan Ghose is Serving Two Sentences Concurrently at a Texas Prison Facility Today

In January 2020, Sayantan Ghose stood trial for killing Clarence Wayne Harris outside his League City, Texas, residence in June 2017. After several rounds of back-and-forth between the prosecution and the defense, the jury deliberated and returned with a guilty verdict. On January 23, the killer was finally convicted of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, facing five to 99 years in prison. More than a month later, the judge deliberated for nearly four days, and on March 3, 2020, he was sentenced to 50 years for the murder charge and an additional 20 years for the aggravated assault charge.

About a couple of years later, in February 2022, the killer appealed to the court to get his conviction overturned. However, upon examining the evidence again, the court concluded that it was legally sufficient for his conviction. Thus, his appeal was overruled. Currently, Sayantan Ghose is held up behind bars at the TDCJ Memorial Unit in Rosharon, Texas. While his parole eligibility date is scheduled for June 2042, his projected release date is in June 2067.

