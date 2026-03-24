Addie Brik: Where is Hillel Slovak’s Girlfriend Now?

As a documentary executive produced by James Slovak, Netflix’s ‘The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel’ gives us a deep insight into the formative years of the titular band. It was the deep-rooted school friendship among three young men that paved the path for them to be who they became, but guitarist Hillel Slovak’s musical sensibilities were what shaped their sound. Little did any of them know their run together would be cut short as he sadly died of an accidental overdose at age 27 in June 1984, shortly after his long-term girlfriend had tried to help him get sober.

Addie Brik and Hillel Slovak Met Through Their Shared Passion for Music

Addie Brik was merely a young girl growing up in Savannah, Georgia, when she developed a keen interest in words and stories, resulting in her evolving into a poet by the time she was 12. She then began participating in various art projects as well as dramas, which reportedly eventually led to her landing a spot at the private university of Naropa Institute in Boulder, Colorado. That’s where she really honed her skills and also realized she had a penchant for performing, so she decided to relocate to Los Angeles, California, in the hopes of securing bigger opportunities. In fact, she soon did so with Zoetrope Studios.

Addie was initially part of a young artists’ troupe, but then she acted in a production of ‘Cowboy Blues’ and found herself dabbling in the massive playground of artist interdisciplinarity. In fact, she was soon writing original songs, collaborating with fellow artists, and establishing a name for herself in the underground music scene through creative, emotional performances. It thus comes as no surprise that by the time the early 1980s rolled around, she had a rehearsal studio called the Crooked Cue on Heliopad, which is where she first met Hillel Slovak.

Red Hot Chili Peppers didn’t even exist at the time since original bassist Flea was in a band called Fear, whereas Hillel and singer Anthony Kiedis were helming their own group, What Is This? According to Addie, the latter rehearsed in the same space as her, so one day the guitarist suddenly came in and greeted her with a hug while she was simply sticking to herself by reading a book. That was their first meeting, and they were soon head over heels in love, always being up to something, creating music, or just having a good time in each other’s company. She thus saw his rise from What Is This to Red Hot Chili Peppers, featured in their 1984 EP ‘Wattsland,’ and supported them on tours.

Addie Brik Prefers to Lead a Quiet Life in Scotland Today

Addie was well aware of Hillel’s drug issues as his long-time girlfriend, and she tried to help him combat his addiction several times over the years by letting him know he had more to live for. She did the same one final time alongside his bandmate Jack Irons while they were touring Europe in 1987-1988, which seemed to work as he ended up flushing everything in his possession. However, once the tour ended and they returned home, Hillel relapsed, which Addie got to know when she went to a club one evening, and he didn’t even notice her, as per the aforementioned show. However, she never imagined their story would end a short while later in June 1988, as he was found dead in his apartment.

Addie subsequently retreated from the limelight before relocating to the UK around a decade later, in 1998, and then settling down in Scotland for good. The writer, singer, and producer has never stopped creating, but she moved away from California once she realized the music industry there was much more commercial. “I got record deals in Europe and began, in the late 90s, being more interested in what was going on here, musically,” she told The Herald Scotland in 2022. “It seemed more interesting with the bands coming out of here and all the sounds and the ethos.”

Since then, Addie has released ‘Loved Hungry’ in 2004, ‘Whino’ in 2008, ‘Strike the Tent’ in 2009, ‘I Have a Doctor on Board’ in 2018, and most recently, ‘That Dog Don’t Hunt’ in 2022. Her music reflects who she really is as well as her opinions on life, love, kindness, community, and society, with a particular focus on how emotions connect us all, whether we like it or not. In her 60s today, she still seems to have a lot of music in her, but she doesn’t want any sort of spotlight affecting her privacy, so she chooses to keep her personal experiences well away from prying eyes.

Read More: Hillel Slovak’s Family: Where Are They Now?